Friday

Wine Tasting

What: Organic and sustainable wine tasting to learn about organic wine production and eco-certified wines.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com

Saturday

BBQ Cookoff

What: Festival featuring a barbecue competition, live music, wakeboarding, kid's activities, helicopter rides and more.

When: 12 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island

Price: $5-$10, kids under 12 free

More Info: 843-225-3997, thecatererofcharleston.com

Cheese Workshop

What: Join Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy for a workshop to learn how to make three different kind of cheese using Grade A raw goats milk.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 18 

Where: Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy, 3853 Platt Road, Johns Island

Price: $45

More Info: 843-276-3115, jeremiahfarm.com

Bourbon Night

What: Boone’s Bourbon will host an evening of drink specials and music at the Mainland Container Co.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-284-8174, mainlandcontainerco.com

Taproom Anniversary

What: Partnering with Charleston Hope, Pour Taproom will host its anniversary party with special deals on food and drink throughout the night.

When: Noon-midnight Aug. 18

Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-779-0810, Charleston.pourtaproom.com

Sunday

Forks & Corks

What: Charleston Sports Pub will launch its brunch menu and serve up bottomless mimosas all morning.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: Charleston Sports Pub, 1909 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-732-3334, charlestonsportspub.com

Taste of North Charleston

What: Several North Charleston restaurants will team up to provide samples of menu items followed by a chance for patrons to vote for the best tastings, spirits and desserts. Other festivities include a wine tasting, a cocktail competition and a “Taste of Tech Business” hour. 

When: 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19

Where: ExQuis Event & Conference Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste. 149, North Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-556-2863, tasteofnorthcharleston.com

Monday

Cookie Decorating

What: Join the FIT4MOM play group for a cookie-decorating party with sugar cookies and different colors of frostings and decorations for all to use.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 20

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-790-3688, Charleston.fit4mom.com

Tuesday

Braggin’ Rights Bash

What: Halls Chophouse, High Cotton, Old Village Post, Rita’s Seaside Grille and Slightly North of Broad will compete for top chef and top restaurant with food stations and beer or wine pairings with attendees as the judges.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100

More Info: 843-242-3185, shop2ndsunday.com

Wednesday

Puppies & Pints

What: A special edition of Puppies & Pints featuring a puppy pool party. The event will include happy hour specials, kiddie pools and music from The Midnight City Band.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Back To School Brews

What: Evening of special draft beers from Catawba and Palmetto Brewing including the Friki Tiki Pineapple IPA and the Catawba White Zombie. In addition, there will be games, music, giveaways and more.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Fuel Charleston, 211 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-737-5959, fuelcharleston.com

Greek Wine Dinner

What: Four-course Greek dinner with wine pairings curated by Patrick Emerson of Curated Selections. The menu will be offered in addition to the regular menu and prices will vary based on selections. Reservations are recommended.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com/greek-wine-dinner