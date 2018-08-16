Friday
Wine Tasting
What: Organic and sustainable wine tasting to learn about organic wine production and eco-certified wines.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Saturday
BBQ Cookoff
What: Festival featuring a barbecue competition, live music, wakeboarding, kid's activities, helicopter rides and more.
When: 12 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island
Price: $5-$10, kids under 12 free
More Info: 843-225-3997, thecatererofcharleston.com
Cheese Workshop
What: Join Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy for a workshop to learn how to make three different kind of cheese using Grade A raw goats milk.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy, 3853 Platt Road, Johns Island
Price: $45
More Info: 843-276-3115, jeremiahfarm.com
Bourbon Night
What: Boone’s Bourbon will host an evening of drink specials and music at the Mainland Container Co.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar, 1528 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-284-8174, mainlandcontainerco.com
Taproom Anniversary
What: Partnering with Charleston Hope, Pour Taproom will host its anniversary party with special deals on food and drink throughout the night.
When: Noon-midnight Aug. 18
Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-779-0810, Charleston.pourtaproom.com
Sunday
Forks & Corks
What: Charleston Sports Pub will launch its brunch menu and serve up bottomless mimosas all morning.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: Charleston Sports Pub, 1909 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-732-3334, charlestonsportspub.com
Taste of North Charleston
What: Several North Charleston restaurants will team up to provide samples of menu items followed by a chance for patrons to vote for the best tastings, spirits and desserts. Other festivities include a wine tasting, a cocktail competition and a “Taste of Tech Business” hour.
When: 4-8 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: ExQuis Event & Conference Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste. 149, North Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-556-2863, tasteofnorthcharleston.com
Monday
Cookie Decorating
What: Join the FIT4MOM play group for a cookie-decorating party with sugar cookies and different colors of frostings and decorations for all to use.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 20
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-790-3688, Charleston.fit4mom.com
Tuesday
Braggin’ Rights Bash
What: Halls Chophouse, High Cotton, Old Village Post, Rita’s Seaside Grille and Slightly North of Broad will compete for top chef and top restaurant with food stations and beer or wine pairings with attendees as the judges.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-242-3185, shop2ndsunday.com
Wednesday
Puppies & Pints
What: A special edition of Puppies & Pints featuring a puppy pool party. The event will include happy hour specials, kiddie pools and music from The Midnight City Band.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Back To School Brews
What: Evening of special draft beers from Catawba and Palmetto Brewing including the Friki Tiki Pineapple IPA and the Catawba White Zombie. In addition, there will be games, music, giveaways and more.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Fuel Charleston, 211 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-737-5959, fuelcharleston.com
Greek Wine Dinner
What: Four-course Greek dinner with wine pairings curated by Patrick Emerson of Curated Selections. The menu will be offered in addition to the regular menu and prices will vary based on selections. Reservations are recommended.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com/greek-wine-dinner