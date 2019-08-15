Today
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Pints for Preservation
What: Raise a glass of "Overly Friendly IPA" to benefit the preservation of Drayton Hall.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: holycitybrewing.com
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Ted Hefko and The Thousandaires.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2KCb5om
Tequila Thursday
What: Tequila Thursday happy hour at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music (7-10 p.m.). This week: El Mayor Reposado and Anejo.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm
Friday
'Beer from Here'
What: Enjoy beer from eight local breweries, small plates from five local restaurants and encounters with local and regional wildlife throughout the aquarium at this event in the "After Hours" series.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-720-1990, bit.ly/2ZP9IJm
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, nightlyspirits.com/charleston-ghost-tours
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from California, Oregon and Washington.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r
Mo' Better Brunch
What: Hip-Hop artist Benny Starr will host a jazz-inspired brunch event at the Blue Note Bistro with signature cocktails, live music performances and a blues-themed menu.
When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: The Blue Note Bistro, 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-900-4662, bit.ly/2Z0a2HS
Beer Release
What: Dockery’s will host a party to celebrate the release of its 100th original beer, "Dancing Shoes," a Brut Indiana Pale Ale, with live music, food specials and more.
When: 2-6 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: 843-471-1130, bit.ly/2ZQL4b5
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
School Spirit Night
What: North Mount Pleasant's School Spirit Night with live music from Haley Mae Campbell. Mention your participating school (see website) and 10% of the final bill will be donated to the school. The school with the most support for the evening will receive a bonus donation from the restaurant.
When: 3 p.m.-close Aug. 18
Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-388-3177, rustyruddermtp.com/events2
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. July 21
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley