Craft beer flight served at Dockery's Wednesday March 14, 2018 on Daniel Island. Dockery's will hold a party to celebrate the release of its 100th original beer.

Today

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Pints for Preservation

What: Raise a glass of "Overly Friendly IPA" to benefit the preservation of Drayton Hall.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: holycitybrewing.com

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Ted Hefko and The Thousandaires.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2KCb5om

Tequila Thursday

What: Tequila Thursday happy hour at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music (7-10 p.m.). This week: El Mayor Reposado and Anejo.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm

Friday

'Beer from Here'

What: Enjoy beer from eight local breweries, small plates from five local restaurants and encounters with local and regional wildlife throughout the aquarium at this event in the "After Hours" series.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston

Price: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-720-1990, bit.ly/2ZP9IJm

Nightly Spirits

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, nightlyspirits.com/charleston-ghost-tours

Noodle Nights

What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.

When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays

Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from California, Oregon and Washington.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r

Mo' Better Brunch

What: Hip-Hop artist Benny Starr will host a jazz-inspired brunch event at the Blue Note Bistro with signature cocktails, live music performances and a blues-themed menu.

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: The Blue Note Bistro, 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-900-4662, bit.ly/2Z0a2HS

Beer Release

What: Dockery’s will host a party to celebrate the release of its 100th original beer, "Dancing Shoes," a Brut Indiana Pale Ale, with live music, food specials and more.

When: 2-6 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Dockery’s, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: 843-471-1130, bit.ly/2ZQL4b5

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

School Spirit Night   

What: North Mount Pleasant's School Spirit Night with live music from Haley Mae Campbell. Mention your participating school (see website) and 10% of the final bill will be donated to the school. The school with the most support for the evening will receive a bonus donation from the restaurant.

When: 3 p.m.-close Aug. 18

Where: The Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-388-3177, rustyruddermtp.com/events2

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 21

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley

