Today
Paws on the Patio
What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have partnered to host Paws on The Patio. Attendees will receive two drink tickets plus an appetizer buffet. Dogs welcome; reservations required.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 14
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: $25
More Info: 843-216-9900, pawsonthepatio2019.eventbrite.com
Friday
Lucky Hour Party
What: Big Gun Burger Shop will rename 5 p.m. “Lucky Hour” in honor of the upcoming Irish holiday, with music, dancing and drink specials.
When: 5 p.m. March 15
Where: Big Gun Burger Shop, 137 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: bit.ly/2CbyoSt
Oyster Roast
What: The Charleston Medical District Greenway's oyster roast will include food, drinks, Irish dancers from Legacy Irish Dance, live music, prizes and more.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 15
Where: CMD Greenway, 105 Doughty St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$60
More Info: 843-708-9298, bit.ly/2XFmzwZ
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on Spanish wines.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Shamrock-the-Dock
What: This event, hosted by Red's Ice House, will have music from Moonlight Ale, Jacob Poole Band, Bender Funk and Soul Fish, with a bagpiper throughout the afternoon.
When: 1-8:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Red's Ice House on Shem Creek, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-388-0003, bit.ly/2J1xy0n
Oysters on Point
What: A sister of Party at the Point, this once-a-month winter series features $10 steamed local oysters, live music, local vendors, Bloody Mary Bar and plenty of beer choices. This month's music from Shotgun Ragtime and Folly Pirates Over 40.
When: 2-6 p.m. March 16
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5 general admission; $10 oyster buckets; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-284-7022, bit.ly/2ROWp6O
St. Fatty’s Day
What: Celebrate Fatty's Beer Works two-year anniversary at 1436 Meeting with a full day of BBQ, vendors and music from Bill Wilson's Secret Ingredients.
When: 2 p.m. March 16
Where: Fatty's Beer Works, 1436 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-974-5330, bit.ly/2UtbvBc
Roast & Toast
What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will host an oyster roast, including $10 buckets of local oysters, live music from Brady Smith and Eric Vaughn, BBQ and seasonal beer.
When: 4-10 p.m. March 16
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2Ut7kW2
Sunday
Race & Roast
What: Race & Roast is an oyster roast that includes a 5K trail run, live music, hay rides, kids' activities and more, presented by East Cooper Land Trust.
When: 12:30-4 p.m. March 17
Where: Oakland Plantation, 1164 Porchers Bluff Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $13-$55
More Info: 843-224-1849, raceroast2019.eventbrite.com
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 17
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer another class on wines from the Burgundy region of France.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. March 16
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
St. Patrick’s Block Party
What: Container Bar Charleston and Rutledge Cab Company will host a St. Patrick’s Day Block Party with an oyster roast, food trucks, live music and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17
Where: Corner of Rutledge Ave. and Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2TA115U
Wednesday
Chef Battle Charleston
What: Local chefs have one hour to compete to be named Charleston's Best Chef. The winning chefs will advance to the East Coast Regional Chef Battle. Tickets include samples from chefs, voting ballot for crowd's favorite and drink tickets. A cash bar will be available.
When: 6-9 p.m. March 20
Where: Reservoir Hall, 1601 Eagle Landing Blvd., Hanahan
Price: $20-$80
More Info: bit.ly/2TnVoUW