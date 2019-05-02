McClellanville Shrimp Fest (copy)

The 43rd annual McClellanville Shrimp Festival and Blessing of the Fleet will be at the Robert E. Ashley Boat Landing on Saturday. 

 File/Wade Spees/staff

Today

Cocktails with a Cause

What: The Harbour Club and Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary will host a happy hour fundraiser, including live music, specialty cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 2

Where: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-889-3713, http://bit.ly/2DCfGnC

Friday

Espresso at Home

What: This class will cover how to master making espresso, latte art and proper milk steaming technique.

When: 1-4 p.m. May 3

Where: Counter Culture Coffee Charleston Training Center, 85.5 Spring St., Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 888-238-5282, bit.ly/2ZytGIF

Anniversary Party

What: Rusty Bull will throw a two-day party to celebrate its two-year anniversary with beer releases and live music.

When: 5 p.m. May 3 through 10 p.m. May 4

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 W. Montague St., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2IIplgN

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2UIX3cc

Johns Is. Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.comhttp://bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

‘Say Yes to the Nest’

What: At this brunch event, experts will discuss the homebuying process and how to successfully purchase a home.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-991-4359, bit.ly/2KZF4Kk

Blessing of Fleet 

What: The 43rd annual Lowcountry Shrimp Festival and Blessing of the Fleet in McClellanville will include live music, food, craft vendors and a children’s area.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4

Where: Robert E. Ashley Landing, Pinckney Street, McClellanville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-887-3323, bit.ly/2ZyY061

Somm School

What: This is the last class in certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley’s series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

BBQ Competition

What: The inaugural Cane Bay Community Cookout and BBQ Competition will include events, prizes, and will support the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team.

When: Noon-7 p.m. May 4

Where: Church at Cane Bay, 438 Marketplace Drive, Summerville

Price: $7-$9

More Info: 843-259-2263, bit.ly/2IWPqIk

Wine Seminar

What: Zero George’s sommelier Kathryn Old will lead a monthly wine tasting class with a guest wine expert. This first class will focus on rose with guest expert Jake Smith from Grassroots wine.

When: 1-3 p.m. May 4

Where: Zero Restaurant + Bar, 0 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 843-817-7900, bit.ly/2LfuA9A

Cocktail Evening

What: Stems and Skins will host an evening of classic gin cocktails with Nippitaty Gin.

When: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. May 4

Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-805-4809, bit.ly/2GCCbK5

Sunday

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Tuesday

CLS Speaker Series

What: The Charleston Library Society will host caterers Matt and Ted Lee as they discuss their new book “Hotbox” in conversation with Julian P. Van Winkle III.

When: 6-7 p.m. May 7

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2vkCHam

Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday

What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2FOGwdP

Garden Strolls 

What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2GJtS07

