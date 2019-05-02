Today
Cocktails with a Cause
What: The Harbour Club and Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary will host a happy hour fundraiser, including live music, specialty cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 2
Where: Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-889-3713, http://bit.ly/2DCfGnC
Friday
Espresso at Home
What: This class will cover how to master making espresso, latte art and proper milk steaming technique.
When: 1-4 p.m. May 3
Where: Counter Culture Coffee Charleston Training Center, 85.5 Spring St., Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 888-238-5282, bit.ly/2ZytGIF
Anniversary Party
What: Rusty Bull will throw a two-day party to celebrate its two-year anniversary with beer releases and live music.
When: 5 p.m. May 3 through 10 p.m. May 4
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 W. Montague St., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2IIplgN
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2UIX3cc
Johns Is. Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com, http://bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
‘Say Yes to the Nest’
What: At this brunch event, experts will discuss the homebuying process and how to successfully purchase a home.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-991-4359, bit.ly/2KZF4Kk
Blessing of Fleet
What: The 43rd annual Lowcountry Shrimp Festival and Blessing of the Fleet in McClellanville will include live music, food, craft vendors and a children’s area.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4
Where: Robert E. Ashley Landing, Pinckney Street, McClellanville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-887-3323, bit.ly/2ZyY061
Somm School
What: This is the last class in certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley’s series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
BBQ Competition
What: The inaugural Cane Bay Community Cookout and BBQ Competition will include events, prizes, and will support the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team.
When: Noon-7 p.m. May 4
Where: Church at Cane Bay, 438 Marketplace Drive, Summerville
Price: $7-$9
More Info: 843-259-2263, bit.ly/2IWPqIk
Wine Seminar
What: Zero George’s sommelier Kathryn Old will lead a monthly wine tasting class with a guest wine expert. This first class will focus on rose with guest expert Jake Smith from Grassroots wine.
When: 1-3 p.m. May 4
Where: Zero Restaurant + Bar, 0 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 843-817-7900, bit.ly/2LfuA9A
Cocktail Evening
What: Stems and Skins will host an evening of classic gin cocktails with Nippitaty Gin.
When: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. May 4
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 E Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-805-4809, bit.ly/2GCCbK5
Sunday
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Tuesday
CLS Speaker Series
What: The Charleston Library Society will host caterers Matt and Ted Lee as they discuss their new book “Hotbox” in conversation with Julian P. Van Winkle III.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 7
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/2vkCHam
Wednesday
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2FOGwdP
Garden Strolls
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2GJtS07