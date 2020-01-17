Today
Puppies & Pints
What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Friday
Author Talk
What: Melissa Hartwig Urban, a certified sports nutritionist and co-creator and CEO of the Whole30 program, will discuss her book “Whole30 Friends & Family: 150 Recipes for Every Social Occasion.”
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$32.70
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/3acNDtN
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Membership Drive & Oyster Roast
What: Low Country Chapter H.O.G. will host its Annual Members Drive and Oyster Roast with locally gathered oysters for H.O.G. members, renewed members, new members and their guests.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/38kOx5x
Shucked + Sauced
What: Local oyster farmers, premier Charleston restaurants and barbecue pitmasters come together for this Charleston Parks Conservancy fundraiser, with adult beverages and live music.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown harleston
Price: $95
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2u4StbV
Onesie Bar Crawl
What: Grab your craziest onesie and join us as we storm King Street to party in our PJs.
When: 3-11 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Uptown Social, 587 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-793-1837, bit.ly/2G1un4s
Bacon & Beer
What: Rusty Bull Brewing, Swig & Swine, and Oh Yah BBQ will serve up beers that pair with bacon influenced dishes. There will also be live music from Chris Sullivan.
When: 4:30-9 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2G1lRCM
Sunday
Disney Brunch
What: Elsa and Anna from Disney’s “Frozen” will be at Bay Street Biergarten for a themed brunch including a sing-a-long, crafts, a bouncy castle and food and drinks.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 26
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 E Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2RpYvMq
Oyster Roasts
What: Fleet Landing will host weekly oyster roasts on the front deck in January.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 26
Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-8100, bit.ly/2tRpo3y
Markdowns & Mocktails
What: Grease Kelly Vintage and Runaround Sue Vintage will hold a vintage sale featuring mocktails by Tin Roof bartender Kathleen.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-0775, bit.ly/2u6ffjI
Oyster Roast Fundraiser
What: Charleston County School of the Arts will present its annual “Music on the Half Shell” oyster roast, barbeque, chili cook off and silent auction fundraiser featuring live music.
When: 2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Bowen’s Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen’s Island Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-817-8745, tmpetersen@att.net
Monday
Food & Faith
What: This conversation about cultural and religious differences between Jewish and Muslim people will be followed by breakout discussion groups and a sampling of different kosher and halal foods.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., donwtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2NQJPFd
Tuesday
Good Catch Dinner
What: The South Carolina Aquarium will kick off its Good Catch dinners at Boathouse at Breach Inlet with a five-course meal from Executive Chef Brian Barber.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: The Boathouse at Breach Inlet, 101 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $55, $70 with wine pairings
More Info: 843-886-8000, bit.ly/2ucLk9m