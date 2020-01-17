Lighthouse roast31.JPG (copy)
Close to 130 bushels of oysters are served during the Save the Light Oyster Roast at Bowens Island Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 to support the restoration and preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse.

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Today

Puppies & Pints

What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.

When: 4 p.m. Jan. 23

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Friday

Author Talk

What: Melissa Hartwig Urban, a certified sports nutritionist and co-creator and CEO of the Whole30 program, will discuss her book “Whole30 Friends & Family: 150 Recipes for Every Social Occasion.”

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 24

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$32.70

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/3acNDtN

‘Nightly Spirits’

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Membership Drive & Oyster Roast

What: Low Country Chapter H.O.G. will host its Annual Members Drive and Oyster Roast with locally gathered oysters for H.O.G. members, renewed members, new members and their guests.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/38kOx5x

Shucked + Sauced

What: Local oyster farmers, premier Charleston restaurants and barbecue pitmasters come together for this Charleston Parks Conservancy fundraiser, with adult beverages and live music.

When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown harleston

Price: $95

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2u4StbV

Onesie Bar Crawl

What: Grab your craziest onesie and join us as we storm King Street to party in our PJs.

When: 3-11 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Uptown Social, 587 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-793-1837, bit.ly/2G1un4s

Bacon & Beer

What: Rusty Bull Brewing, Swig & Swine, and Oh Yah BBQ will serve up beers that pair with bacon influenced dishes. There will also be live music from Chris Sullivan.

When: 4:30-9 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2G1lRCM

Sunday

Disney Brunch

What: Elsa and Anna from Disney’s “Frozen” will be at Bay Street Biergarten for a themed brunch including a sing-a-long, crafts, a bouncy castle and food and drinks.

When: 11 a.m. Jan. 26

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 E Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2RpYvMq

Oyster Roasts

What: Fleet Landing will host weekly oyster roasts on the front deck in January.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 26

Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-722-8100, bit.ly/2tRpo3y

Markdowns & Mocktails

What: Grease Kelly Vintage and Runaround Sue Vintage will hold a vintage sale featuring mocktails by Tin Roof bartender Kathleen.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-0775, bit.ly/2u6ffjI

Oyster Roast Fundraiser

What: Charleston County School of the Arts will present its annual “Music on the Half Shell” oyster roast, barbeque, chili cook off and silent auction fundraiser featuring live music.

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Bowen’s Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen’s Island Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-817-8745, tmpetersen@att.net

Monday

Food & Faith

What: This conversation about cultural and religious differences between Jewish and Muslim people will be followed by breakout discussion groups and a sampling of different kosher and halal foods.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Arnold Hall, 96 Wentworth St., donwtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5682, bit.ly/2NQJPFd

Tuesday

Good Catch Dinner

What: The South Carolina Aquarium will kick off its Good Catch dinners at Boathouse at Breach Inlet with a five-course meal from Executive Chef Brian Barber.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 28

Where: The Boathouse at Breach Inlet, 101 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $55, $70 with wine pairings

More Info: 843-886-8000, bit.ly/2ucLk9m