Today
Secret Ingredient Dinner
What: Four-course dinner and beverage pairing with one secret ingredient in all courses, prepared by chef Jordan Moore.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: The Exchange Suite, The Restoration, 77 Wentworth st., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-518-5115, therestorationhotel.com
Paws on the Patio
What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre partner together on the second Thursday of each month for a dog-friendly happy hour. The event will feature two drink tickets, an appetizer buffet, dog party favors and more. $10 of every ticket will directly benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 US Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25
More Info: 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com
Brewery Release
What: Join Craftsmen Kitchen and Tap House as they welcome Charleston’s brewery Famulari’s with a party featuring a debut of their beers. A flight with bites will be available for $10.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Craftsmen Kitchen & Tap House, 12 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-9699, craftsmentaphouse.com
Friday
Beer From Here
What: An after-hours event for patrons to explore local brews and local wildlife in one sitting with select beers at tasting stations throughout the Aquarium. The event will also feature sustainably sourced small plates from Grace & Grit, Hank’s Seafood, The Mills House and The Boathouse at Breach Inlet.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org
Saturday
Premier League Breakfast
What: Join the Oak Road Brewery team as they celebrate the start of the Premier League season with a full English breakfast.
When: 7-11 a.m. Aug. 11
Where: Oak Road Brewery, 108 East 3rd North St., Ste. C., Summerville
More Info: 843-695-9886, oakroadbrewery.com
Anniversary Party
What: Edmund’s Oast Exchange will celebrate its first anniversary with a bubbles fest, including free beer and wine tastings focusing on sparkling wines and bottle conditioned beers and mobile ice creamery Life Raft Treats. No ticket necessary.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Cocktail Class
What: “Summer Sips Cocktail Class” presented and curated by The Cocktail Club bar team, featuring step-by-step lessons through the making of three recipes. Small bites will be provided.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: The Cocktail Club, 479 King St., Ste. 200, downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-724-9411, thecocktailclubcharleston.com
Sunday
Beyonce Brunch
What: Beyonce-themed brunch with special menu items and drinks curated for Beyonce fans and music from DJ Natty Heavy.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Pairing Workshop
What: A wine and cheese pairing workshop to give participants tools and techniques to create their own pairings. Registration is encouraged.
When: 2-3 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Sunday at Hannibal’s
What: An evening of Gullah/Geechee history, food, music and poetry to benefit Yenna Chiren House, a Gullah/geechee history, culture and tradition hub.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Hannibal’s, 16 Blake St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-735-2189, hannibalkitchen.com
Tuesday
Ice Cream Social
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy as they share information about their upcoming programs and events over ice cream and SnoBalls.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Wednesday
Cuisine Showcase
What: Experience Charleston’s new event venue with an evening of Lowcountry food and drink from catering companies Tristan Catering & Events, Salthouse Catering and Duvall Catering & Events and drinks from Spike by Snyder.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Second Floor, Merchants Hall, 36 North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-534-5029, merchantshallchs.com/events