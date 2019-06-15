Today
Summer Feeding Program
What: Charleston County School District vans will make 15-minute stops to deliver free lunch at several CCPL branches for children and teens age 18 and younger through the Seamless Summer Feeding Program.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 9
Where: Multiple locations; see online for full schedule
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/summeronline
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Hope Griffin.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3
Cheers on the Pier
What: Charleston County Parks and the Mount Pleasant Pier will bring back this craft beer and live music. This date will feature music from Jamie Coan and David Owen.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 20
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2IrZO9a
Rose Pavilion Concert Series
What: This new music series in the renovated Rose Pavilion will feature live music by McKenna Andrews and food from local food trucks.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 20
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7321, bit.ly/2MHuPLl
Red Wine Tasting
What: Sommelier Patrick Emerson will lead a tasting of red wines, and cheese and charcuterie will be provided.
When: 6-7 p.m. June 20
Where: Bin 526's Tasting Room, 20 Fairchild St., Daniel Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-377-8181, bit.ly/2WMzNeD
Friday
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Diverse Groove. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 21
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2KhmSdR
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from France.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 22
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r
Pop-Up Bakery
What: Candi Love’s Pop- Up Bakery Shop will offer freshly made cake jars, cake slices, cupcakes, lemon rice krispies, chocolate dipped fruits and their new fruit pastries. Cash payments or cash app only.
When: 11 a.m. June 22
Where: Arthur Christopher Community Center, City Gym, 265 Fishburne St., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7338, bit.ly/2IgK8GJ
Luncheon in the Garden
What: As a part of Cry Joy Park—Gardens of Dark and Light, Jennifer Wen Ma has conceived of a series of Luncheons in the Garden in which the public will be invited to bring a bag lunch and be a part of conversations dealing with themes of the exhibition. For this Luncheon, the artist will be discussing land issues facing the Lowcountry.
When: Noon-1 p.m. June 22
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2XPPrSI
Cornhole Tournament
What: Container Bar Charleston will host a Cornhole Tournament with drink specials, food trucks, and prizes.
When: Noon-6 p.m. June 22
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt Pleasant St, Charleston
Price: $5-$8
More Info: 843-856-9201, bit.ly/2WHSBqv
BBQ Bash & Bake-Off
What: The 12th Annual Low Country Mountaineers BBQ Bash & Pepperoni Roll Bake-Off will raise money for the Charles Drake Memorial Scholarship Fund. The event will include entertainment from High 5 Duo, barbecue from Jim n Nicks, jump castle, corn hole, a scholarship raffle and silent auction.
When: 1-4:30 p.m. June 22
Where: Holliday Alumni Center, The Citadel, 69 Hagood Ave., Charleston
Price: $5-$25
More Info: 843-953-7696, bit.ly/2IIk3iL
Farm-To-Table Supper
What: The Ambrose family will host a supper prepared by the Ambrose family sourced directly from their farm in support of conservation on the Sea Islands.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 22
Where: Ambrose Family Home, 2414 Rockland Ave., Wadmalaw Island
Price: $75
More Info: 843-577-6510, bit.ly/2IDIxJZ
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Biscuit Time
What: Chef Carla Hall and Chadwick Boyd will host a biscuit-making class to promote Hall’s new book, “Carla Hall's Soul Food.”
When: Noon-2 p.m. June 23
Where: Williams Sonoma, 359 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32.75 for a signed book
More Info: 843-805-4051, bit.ly/2Kkd6rr
Carifest Brunch
What: This Caribbean food truck brunch will celebrate the last day of Charleston Carifest and will feature music from Scrouge, Lady Emanuel and DJ Swisha and Luigi.
When: 1-5 p.m. June 23
Where: PURE Theatre, 134 Cannon St., Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-557-6258, bit.ly/2WKaOsv
Summer Cookout
What: Slow Food Charleston at the MUSC Urban Farm will host tours, guided conversations and a dinner prepared by three Charleston chefs.
When: 5-9 p.m. June 23
Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29 Bee St., Charleston
Price: $25-$85
More Info: 404-312-0789, bit.ly/2KmMNAP
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2EI3sut
Oyster Roast
What: This Lowcountry experience will include a riverside oyster roast, buffet, live entertainment, kid’s zone and a local artisan craft market.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 24
Where: Mingo Point, 876 Kiawah Island Parkway, Kiawah Island
Price: $27.95-$50.95
More Info: 843-768-2790, bit.ly/2Zv3QEx
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 24
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2KCXJtB
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. June 26
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley
Wine on the Water
What: Mix and mingle in The Riley Park Club at this tasting event including hors d'oeuvres and 25 wines.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 26
Where: The Joe, Charleston RiverDogs, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2RjnNeM