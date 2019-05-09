Today
Wine Wisdom
What: Learn what makes Malbec popular.
When: 5 p.m. May 9
Where: FortyEight - Wine Bar & Kitchen, 547 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: $25
More Info: 843-768-2245, bit.ly/2GYTchP
Hops & Vines
What: Live music from Chris Boone, Madrigal’s Tacos and Fam’s Brewing food trucks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 9
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $15-$20 (includes two drink tickets)
More Info: ccprc.com/3181/Hops-Vines
King Street Green
What: Weekly collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston. This week will feature music from Lobo Marino.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3
Paws on the Patio
What: Guests are invited to bring pets to the patio for an exclusive happy hour to benefit Charleston Animal Society. Register in advance.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 9
Where: Burtons Grill at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: $25 (includes two drink tickets and appetizer buffet)
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2uKVvz1
Taste of Hutson Alley
What: This event will take place under the lights of the historic alleyway with chef-attended stations from six restaurants and dessert samplings from Good Food Catering.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 9
Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 803-728-5458, hutsonalley.com
Saturday
Preservation Picnic
What: Celebrate the best of preservation at Sunnyside Plantation with barbecue, bluegrass music and guided tours.
When: Noon May 11
Where: Sunnyside Plantation, 767 County Road, Edisto Island
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-722-4630, bit.ly/2J7szJZ
‘Black Hands’
What: Chef Kevin Mitchell will discuss his research of Charleston’s enslaved and free African American cooks and their role in shaping the culinary heritage of Charleston and our nation.
When: 2 p.m. May 11
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2GTUpH8
Lager Release Party
What: This luau and beer release party will celebrate the return of Tropical Lager and will benefit South Carolina Aquarium, with games, food and more, with music from the V-Tones.
When: 4-8 p.m. May 11
Where: Pawleys Island Brewing Co., 2668 Industrial Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8292, bit.ly/2YfgjM5
Sunday
Food Truck Rodeo
What: Carnes Crossroads will host its monthly "Food Trucks For Hope" food truck rodeo featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music.
When: Noon-5 p.m. May 12
Where: Carnes Crossroad, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2WphK9U
Tasting Class
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will host a blind tasting class with four wines in honor of Mother’s Day.
When: 3-4 p.m. May 12
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 B, Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2Jcvwct
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. May 14
Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley4/25
Wine Tasting
What: A different Middleton Place garden location is selected each week for a stroll, with a selection of wines and light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk