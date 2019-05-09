Hutson Alley (copy)

The spring installment of the Taste of Hutson Alley dining event is May 9.

Today

Wine Wisdom

What: Learn what makes Malbec popular.

When: 5 p.m. May 9

Where: FortyEight - Wine Bar & Kitchen, 547 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: $25

More Info: 843-768-2245, bit.ly/2GYTchP

Hops & Vines

What: Live music from Chris Boone, Madrigal’s Tacos and Fam’s Brewing food trucks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 9

Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: $15-$20 (includes two drink tickets)

More Info: ccprc.com/3181/Hops-Vines

King Street Green

What: Weekly collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston. This week will feature music from Lobo Marino.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3

Paws on the Patio

What: Guests are invited to bring pets to the patio for an exclusive happy hour to benefit Charleston Animal Society. Register in advance.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 9

Where: Burtons Grill at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: $25 (includes two drink tickets and appetizer buffet)

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2uKVvz1

Taste of Hutson Alley

What: This event will take place under the lights of the historic alleyway with chef-attended stations from six restaurants and dessert samplings from Good Food Catering.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 9

Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 803-728-5458, hutsonalley.com

Saturday

Preservation Picnic

What: Celebrate the best of preservation at Sunnyside Plantation with barbecue, bluegrass music and guided tours.

When: Noon May 11

Where: Sunnyside Plantation, 767 County Road, Edisto Island

Price: $50-$75

More Info: 843-722-4630, bit.ly/2J7szJZ

‘Black Hands’

What: Chef Kevin Mitchell will discuss his research of Charleston’s enslaved and free African American cooks and their role in shaping the culinary heritage of Charleston and our nation.

When: 2 p.m. May 11

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2GTUpH8

Lager Release Party

What: This luau and beer release party will celebrate the return of Tropical Lager and will benefit South Carolina Aquarium, with games, food and more, with music from the V-Tones.

When: 4-8 p.m. May 11

Where: Pawleys Island Brewing Co., 2668 Industrial Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-8292, bit.ly/2YfgjM5

Sunday

Food Truck Rodeo

What: Carnes Crossroads will host its monthly "Food Trucks For Hope" food truck rodeo featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music.

When: Noon-5 p.m. May 12

Where: Carnes Crossroad, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2WphK9U

Tasting Class 

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will host a blind tasting class with four wines in honor of Mother’s Day.

When: 3-4 p.m. May 12

Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 B, Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2Jcvwct

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. May 14

Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

Wednesday

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley4/25

Wine Tasting

What: A different Middleton Place garden location is selected each week for a stroll,  with a selection of wines and light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk

