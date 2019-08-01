Today
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Shealee and The Rough & Tumble.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2LtkjpG
Tequila Thursday
What: Tequila Thursday happy hour at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music. This week: Tahona and Los Vecinos Mezcal.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm
Friday
Farmstead Co. Pop-Up
What: Blair Machado of Farmstead Co. returns to Workshop every Friday until the end of September.
When: 3-9 p.m. Fridays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2K376kt
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Wing-Eating Contest
What: As part of Charleston-area Zaxby’s benefit weekend to support Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, the Tanger Outlet location will host a wing eating contest for local fire and police department representatives.
When: 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: Tanger Outlet Zaxby’s, 4845 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston
More Info: 843-212-4700, bit.ly/30VJOnm
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Sunday Aug. 4
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Back to School Party
What: Knightsville General Store will host a first Sunday back to school party and will collect new school supplies, new or gently used clothing and new toiletries for LowCountry Orphan Relief.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Knightsville General Store, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-285-8116, bit.ly/2Gsmy8C
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah