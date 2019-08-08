Today
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Sabotage Wine Dinner
What: This event will feature winemaker Sean Rooney of Sabotage Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley and will include small plates and wine pairings; includes six courses.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Coastal Provisions, 200 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $60 per person
More Info: 843-886-2200, bit.ly/2KiWMVA
Friday
Farmstead Co. Pop-Up
What: Blair Machado of Farmstead Co. returns to Workshop and the menu consists of grilled kimcheese, beer bratwurst, Thai chicken dogs and more, hot off his Kudu grill.
When: 3-9 p.m. Fridays through September
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2K376kt
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will offer a late-night menu provided by Sap-Lai Charleston, featuring dumplings, Pad Thai, Ramen and more.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, containerbarchs.com
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Bubble Fest
What: Edmund’s Oast Exchange will celebrate its two-year anniversary with Champagne and sparkling wine tastings, along with the Herd Provisions food truck.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free tastings
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2MBhbIm
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Pig N' Party
What: The Mill Street Tavern will host a Second Sunday Pig Roast with fix-ins and beer specials from Miller Brewing Company.
When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: The Mill Street Tavern, 504 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $19.99
More Info: 843-884-1177, bit.ly/2LYxnDG
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
French Dinner & Film
What: Charleston Music Hall and 39 Rue de Jean will present a French dinner and screening of “Ratatouille.”
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: 39 Rue De Jean, 39 John St. and Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$75
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/32NS4ay
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 14
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley