Today
Paws on Patio
What: Guests are invited to bring pets for happy hour on the patio to benefit Charleston Animal Society. Register in advance.
When: 6-8 p.m. April 11
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: $25 (includes two drink tickets and an appetizer buffet)
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2uKVvz1
BBQ Cruise
What: Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruise aboard the Carolina Queen with food from Swing & Swine and Lowcountry blues from Shrimp City Slim.
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays
Where: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $46.95
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
‘Meal to Remember’
What: The 14th annual “A Meal to Remember” gala and auction fundraiser for East Cooper Meals on Wheels will feature signature plates from top chefs from local restaurants.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 11
Where: Sweetgrass Pavilion at Wild Dunes Resort, 5803 Palmetto Drive, Isle of Palms
Price: $150 per person
More Info: 843-881-9350, ecmow.org/events
'Farm to Fork'
What: Ashley Ridge High School's agriculture and culinary programs will host the third annual Farm to Fork Dinner fundraiser.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 11
Where: Ashley Ridge High School, 9800 Delemar Highway, Summerville
Price: $40 per person; $70 per couple
More Info: 843-695-4900, bit.ly/2Kjhlo6
Friday
Grits Festival
What: The 34th annual World Grits Festival will feature a carnival and include food, games, music, vendors, arts and crafts, vendors and additional entertainment.
When: April 12-14
Where: 110 South Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-563-7943, worldgritsfestival.com
Saturday
Farmers Market
What: Opening weekend for the Charleston Farmers Market with food, artisans, crafters and entertainment.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: The new Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley offers a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on Austrian and Hungarian wines.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 13
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
'Sip into Spring'
What: Drayton Hall will host wine tastings from small boutique producers from France and Italy and includes a grounds pass.
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays in April
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15 members; $25 nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2rRzD3u
Sunday
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier hosts a weekly farmers and crafters market featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays
Where: King & Columbus Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr
Brunch Market
What: Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and additional vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Food Truck Rodeo
What: Monthly "Food Trucks For Hope" food truck rodeos featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music. The April charity is the Berkeley Animal Center and pet food and products will be collected.
When: Noon-5 p.m. April 14
Where: Carnes Crossroad, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2G8PXVC