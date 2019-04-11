World Grits Festival kid in grits
The 34th annual World Grits Festival in St. George is Friday-Sunday.

 File/Alan Hawes

Today

Paws on Patio

What: Guests are invited to bring pets for happy hour on the patio to benefit Charleston Animal Society. Register in advance.

When: 6-8 p.m. April 11

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: $25 (includes two drink tickets and an appetizer buffet)

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2uKVvz1

BBQ Cruise

What: Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruise aboard the Carolina Queen with food from Swing & Swine and Lowcountry blues from Shrimp City Slim.

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays

Where: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $46.95

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

‘Meal to Remember’   

What: The 14th annual “A Meal to Remember” gala and auction fundraiser for East Cooper Meals on Wheels will feature signature plates from top chefs from local restaurants.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 11

Where: Sweetgrass Pavilion at Wild Dunes Resort, 5803 Palmetto Drive, Isle of Palms

Price: $150 per person

More Info: 843-881-9350, ecmow.org/events

'Farm to Fork'

What: Ashley Ridge High School's agriculture and culinary programs will host the third annual Farm to Fork Dinner fundraiser.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 11

Where: Ashley Ridge High School, 9800 Delemar Highway, Summerville

Price: $40 per person; $70 per couple

More Info: 843-695-4900, bit.ly/2Kjhlo6

Friday

Grits Festival 

What: The 34th annual World Grits Festival will feature a carnival and include food, games, music, vendors, arts and crafts, vendors and additional entertainment.

When: April 12-14

Where: 110 South Parler Ave., St. George

More Info: 843-563-7943, worldgritsfestival.com

Saturday

Farmers Market

What: Opening weekend for the Charleston Farmers Market with food, artisans, crafters and entertainment.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: The new Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: http://bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Somm School   

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley offers a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on Austrian and Hungarian wines.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 13

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

'Sip into Spring'

What: Drayton Hall will host wine tastings from small boutique producers from France and Italy and includes a grounds pass.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays in April 

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $15 members; $25 nonmembers

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2rRzD3u

Sunday

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier hosts a weekly farmers and crafters market featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays

Where: King & Columbus Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr

Brunch Market

What: Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and additional vendors.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Food Truck Rodeo

What: Monthly "Food Trucks For Hope" food truck rodeos featuring 10-15 food trucks, activities for kids and live music. The April charity is the Berkeley Animal Center and pet food and products will be collected.

When: Noon-5 p.m. April 14

Where: Carnes Crossroad, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/2G8PXVC