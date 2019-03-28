Root Note truck (copy)

The Root Note food truck is in the lineup for Sunday's Charleston Battery Food Truck Festival.

 File

Today

Champagne Dinner

What: Edmund’s Oast will host a family-style wine dinner inspired by Laherte Freres’ Champagne.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. champagne tasting, 7 p.m. dinner March 28

Where: The Library at Edmund’s Oast, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $130

More Info: 843-727-1145, bit.ly/2Tqc6Cb

Friday

Beef Jerky Outlet

What: Charleston's new Beef Jerky Outlet will host an open house with more than 100 varieties of jerky, light bites and refreshments.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 29

Where: Beef Jerky Outlet, 85-A S. Market St., downtown Charleston

More Info: beefjerkyoutlet.com/charlestonsc

Food Truck Friday

What: Seven food trucks will participate in The Ponds’ Food Truck Friday, with music from the Shem Creek Trio. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets; coolers and BYOB permitted.

When: 5-8 p.m. March 29

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free admission and open to the public

More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/Mar19FTF

Saturday

BBQ & Brews

What: Goose Creek’s BBQ and Brews will include music from Calhoun's Calling, barbecue food vendors, beer, kids' activities and lawn games. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets.

When: 4-7 p.m. March 30

Where: Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: Free admission and parking

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2J4owv1

Food Truck Festival

What: The second annual Charleston Battery Food Truck Festival will include more than 30 local food and drink vendors, as well as entertainment and March Madness games on the Jumbotron. Leashed pets welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, games and kids' activities.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31

Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive 

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-971-4625, bit.ly/2OivY9D

Field to Fork

What: The Point Is and Ambrose Family Farm will host an afternoon of music, drinks and a five-course meal at the Ambrose Family Residence.

When: 3:30 p.m. March 31

Where: Ambrose Family Farm Residence, 2414 Rockland Avenue, Wadmalaw Island

Price: $125

More Info: 336-391-3573, thepointis.org/fieldtofork

Wednesday

Caribbean Night

What: Summerville High School Steel Bands and Culinary department will host an evening of Caribbean food and live music.

When: 6-9 p.m. April 3

Where: Summerville High School Culinary Building, 1101 Boone Hill Road, Summerville

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 843-873-6460, bit.ly/2Oonqhy