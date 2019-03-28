Today
Champagne Dinner
What: Edmund’s Oast will host a family-style wine dinner inspired by Laherte Freres’ Champagne.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. champagne tasting, 7 p.m. dinner March 28
Where: The Library at Edmund’s Oast, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $130
More Info: 843-727-1145, bit.ly/2Tqc6Cb
Friday
Beef Jerky Outlet
What: Charleston's new Beef Jerky Outlet will host an open house with more than 100 varieties of jerky, light bites and refreshments.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 29
Where: Beef Jerky Outlet, 85-A S. Market St., downtown Charleston
More Info: beefjerkyoutlet.com/charlestonsc
Food Truck Friday
What: Seven food trucks will participate in The Ponds’ Food Truck Friday, with music from the Shem Creek Trio. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets; coolers and BYOB permitted.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 29
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free admission and open to the public
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/Mar19FTF
Saturday
BBQ & Brews
What: Goose Creek’s BBQ and Brews will include music from Calhoun's Calling, barbecue food vendors, beer, kids' activities and lawn games. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 30
Where: Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free admission and parking
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2J4owv1
Food Truck Festival
What: The second annual Charleston Battery Food Truck Festival will include more than 30 local food and drink vendors, as well as entertainment and March Madness games on the Jumbotron. Leashed pets welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, games and kids' activities.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31
Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-971-4625, bit.ly/2OivY9D
Field to Fork
What: The Point Is and Ambrose Family Farm will host an afternoon of music, drinks and a five-course meal at the Ambrose Family Residence.
When: 3:30 p.m. March 31
Where: Ambrose Family Farm Residence, 2414 Rockland Avenue, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $125
More Info: 336-391-3573, thepointis.org/fieldtofork
Wednesday
Caribbean Night
What: Summerville High School Steel Bands and Culinary department will host an evening of Caribbean food and live music.
When: 6-9 p.m. April 3
Where: Summerville High School Culinary Building, 1101 Boone Hill Road, Summerville
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-873-6460, bit.ly/2Oonqhy