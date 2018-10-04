Today
Autumn Tea Room
What: Bethany’s United Methodist Church’s will host its 13th annual tea room featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, quiches, desserts and more. The event will also feature a fresh market, gift shop offers and a silent auction.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4-12 excluding weekends
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 West Third St., Summerville
Price: $3.50-$7.50 per item
More Info: 843-873-1230, Bethany-umc.com
Cocktails with a Cause
What: This Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary fundraiser, "Cocktails With a Cause," will feature specialty cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, raffle prizes and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: The Harbour Club, 35 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-889-3713, halliehill.com/cocktails-with-a-cause
Donnafugata Wines
What: Join Bin 526 as they celebrate the emerging wine region of Sicily with the tasting of several Donnafugata wines.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Friday
Wine Dinner
What: Three-course dinner with wine pairings from executive chef Matt Brigham and Domaine Drouhin’s northern Oregon winery.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Laura Alberts Tasteful Options, 891 Island Park Drive, Charleston
Price: $130
More Info: 843-881-4711, lauraalberts.com
Saturday
Oktoberfest
What: Bay Street Biergarten will host its annual celebration of Oktoberfest featuring live entertainment, drink and food specials and more.
When: Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Sunday
Oktoberfest
What: Famulari's will host its Oktoberfest with German beer, music from The Midnight City, Oktoberfest games, a special beer release and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Famulari's Brewing Company, 1291 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: famularis.com
Family Farm Fest
What: The Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) will present a festival featuring picnic baskets, silent auctions, a local marketplace, cocktails, live music, children’s entertainment and more to benefit Earth Heart Growers and the LDEI Charleston scholarship program.
When: 1-6 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Joseph Fields Farm Market, 3129 River Road, Johns Island
Price: $5-$30
More Info: ldeicharleston.org
Taste of N. Charleston
What: Several North Charleston restaurants will team up to provide samples of menu items followed by a chance for patrons to vote for the best tastings, spirits and desserts. Other festivities include a wine tasting, a cocktail competition and a “Taste of Tech Business” hour.
When: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: ExQuis Event & Conference Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste. 149, North Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-556-2863, tasteofnorthcharleston.com
Wednesday
Home Bartending
What: Evening with local chefs, baristas, bartenders and brewmasters for attendees to learn tips and tricks about home-brewing featuring a demo and Q&A.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Upstairs at Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com