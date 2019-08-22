brunch dance party 3.jpeg (copy)

A bartender uses fresh limes and lemons for brunch drinks at Bay Street Biergarten. Bay Street Biergarten's last brunch of the season on Aug. 25 will raise money for the 9/11 Heroes Run-Charleston, Travis Manion Foundation.

Today

N. Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/31QBSnT

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from local artists.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2OZc1bH

Friday

Java & Jazz

What: The first Encore Series event of the season will be the Summerville Orchestra Jazz Ensemble featuring jazz singer Emily Schultz.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-376-4559, bit.ly/2NbBqwk

Noodle Nights

What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.

When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays

Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc

Saturday

Wine Lists Class

What: Beverage manager Ashley Broshious demystifies navigating a wine list by teaching participants how to think like a sommelier.

When: 12:30-2 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Zero George, 0 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: $85

More Info: 843-724-9975, bit.ly/2ZamgxO

Two Fat Olives

What: Two Fat Olives with Wonder Trucks Collection will be joining The Inn at Middleton Place on select Saturdays, along with live music and happy hour.

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-556-0500, bit.ly/33GKG1m

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

'Bye Bye Bye' Brunch 

What: Bay Street's last themed brunch of the season will raise money for the 9/11 Heroes Run-Charleston, Travis Manion Foundation, and DJ Natty Heavy will be spinning all NSYNC songs with NSYNC-inspired cocktails and menu items.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$250

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2KHOAQh

Hot Nights 

What: Middleton Place Restaurant will present a menu of dishes paired with local brews served family-style to commemorate the end of summer.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $60-$65

More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/2Mo1yVg

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 28

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah

