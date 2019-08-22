Today
N. Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through Oct. 31 and features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/31QBSnT
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from local artists.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2OZc1bH
Friday
Java & Jazz
What: The first Encore Series event of the season will be the Summerville Orchestra Jazz Ensemble featuring jazz singer Emily Schultz.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 E. 3rd North St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-376-4559, bit.ly/2NbBqwk
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc
Saturday
Wine Lists Class
What: Beverage manager Ashley Broshious demystifies navigating a wine list by teaching participants how to think like a sommelier.
When: 12:30-2 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Zero George, 0 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-724-9975, bit.ly/2ZamgxO
Two Fat Olives
What: Two Fat Olives with Wonder Trucks Collection will be joining The Inn at Middleton Place on select Saturdays, along with live music and happy hour.
When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-0500, bit.ly/33GKG1m
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
'Bye Bye Bye' Brunch
What: Bay Street's last themed brunch of the season will raise money for the 9/11 Heroes Run-Charleston, Travis Manion Foundation, and DJ Natty Heavy will be spinning all NSYNC songs with NSYNC-inspired cocktails and menu items.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$250
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2KHOAQh
Hot Nights
What: Middleton Place Restaurant will present a menu of dishes paired with local brews served family-style to commemorate the end of summer.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $60-$65
More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/2Mo1yVg
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 28
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah