Today
Sunset Sangria
What: Throughout July, Triangle will donate all of the proceeds from its sales of Sunset Sangria for the Cure to the local Susan G. Komen affiliate which raises money for the education, research, care and cure for breast cancer.
When: Daily through July
Where: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $7 by the glass; $16 by the pitcher
More Info: 843-377-1330, trianglecharandbar.com
King Street Green
What: Tonight's collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from C2 and The Brothers Reed. King Street Green is a weekly Thursday series.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 18
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2LNEMF7
Tequila Thursday
What: Tequila Thursday happy hours are back at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music. This week: Mi Campo Blanco and Reposado.
When: 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm
Friday
Nightly Spirits
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from Portugal.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 20
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r
Dog & Duck Event
What: The Dog & Duck in Belle Hall will celebrate its 18th anniversary with a "Caddyshack"-inspired party including live music from Larry & Friends, a best dressed prize, drink specials and giveaways.
When: 4 p.m. July 20
Where: Dog & Duck Belle Hall, 624 Long Point Road #A, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-3056, dogandduckpubsbh.com
Moon Landing Dinner
What: Wild Common celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a dinner inspired by the 1969 official state dinner welcoming back the Apollo 11 crew.
When: 5-10 p.m. July 20
Where: Wild Common, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-817-7311, bit.ly/2YOy99p
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 22
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/32mr7dT
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. July 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah