Golden Doodles (copy)

Jaxson and Harley approved of Dog & Duck Belle Hall during a recent visit. Dog and Duck Family Pubs in Belle Hall will celebrate 18 years with a "Caddyshack"-inspired party, including live music and giveaways.

 Provided

Today

Sunset Sangria

What: Throughout July, Triangle will donate all of the proceeds from its sales of Sunset Sangria for the Cure to the local Susan G. Komen affiliate which raises money for the education, research, care and cure for breast cancer.

When: Daily through July

Where: Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $7 by the glass; $16 by the pitcher

More Info: 843-377-1330, trianglecharandbar.com

King Street Green

What: Tonight's collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from C2 and The Brothers Reed. King Street Green is a weekly Thursday series.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 18

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2LNEMF7

Tequila Thursday 

What: Tequila Thursday happy hours are back at SOL featuring a different premium Blue Agave tequila each week and a chance to learn about the aging process, with signature cocktails, specials and live music. This week: Mi Campo Blanco and Reposado.

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Ziskkm

Friday

Nightly Spirits

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wine from Portugal.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 20

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, bit.ly/2HPiu3r

Dog & Duck Event 

What: The Dog & Duck in Belle Hall will celebrate its 18th anniversary with a "Caddyshack"-inspired party including live music from Larry & Friends, a best dressed prize, drink specials and giveaways.

When: 4 p.m. July 20

Where: Dog & Duck Belle Hall, 624 Long Point Road #A, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-3056, dogandduckpubsbh.com

Moon Landing Dinner 

What: Wild Common celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a dinner inspired by the 1969 official state dinner welcoming back the Apollo 11 crew.

When: 5-10 p.m. July 20

Where: Wild Common, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-817-7311, bit.ly/2YOy99p

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Oyster Class 

What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 22

Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $55

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/32mr7dT

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 24

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.