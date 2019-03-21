wine tasting (copy)

There are several wine tasting events around town this week.

Sip & Stroll

What: Visit participating stores and restaurants during the monthly Freshfields Village Spring Sip & Stroll for special in-store events and promotions along with sips and light snacks.

When: 4-7 p.m. March 21

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-972-0712, bit.ly/2HBjRms

Saturday

Spring Roll Challenge

What: The inaugural Spring Roll Challenge will feature competitors with "anything-goes" egg roll concoctions, games, karaoke and more.

When: Noon March 23

Where: Johnson Family Farms, 10882 Highway 17 North, McClellanville

Price: Admission price not listed

More Info: 843-887-3058, http://bit.ly/2Uvh5mE  

Cake Tasting

What: Elegant Treats Cake Tasting Soiree will showcase owner Faith Alston's cake flavors with a seven-course dessert menu.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. March 23

Where: Penwork Publishing/United Way Conference Room, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $26-$35

More Info: 843-442-4649, bit.ly/2XTBHXE

Wine Tasting

What: Wine tasting of the 2015 FiveWise Meritage Blend.

When: 4-7 p.m. March 23

Where: Earth Fare, 1101 N. Main St., Summerville

More Info: 843-821-0070, bit.ly/2THT3bJ

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley offers a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This week: Portuguese wines.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 23

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Sunday

Rooftop Oyster Roast

What: Local nonprofit Be A Mentor will host an oyster roast fundraiser, with $30 all-you-can-eat oysters, DJ United and food and drink specials.

When: 1-6 p.m. March 24

Where: Uptown Social Rooftop, 587 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-793-1837, bit.ly/2u8NH9Y

Monday

Tea Room & Gift Shop

What: The St. Paul's Tea Room and Gift Shop will include food, service and gifts to support St. Paul’s outreach programs.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 25-29

Where: Doar Hall, St. Paul's Church, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-873-1991, bit.ly/2HARNjl

Oyster Class

What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.

When: 6-8 p.m. March 25

Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $55

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2Fdx2IF

Wine Dinner 

What: The Establishment will host a multi-course wine dinner crafted by executive chef Matt Canter paired with wines from Joseph Phelps Vineyards.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 25

Where: The Establishment, 28 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: $145

More Info: 843-789-4028, bit.ly/2TPYzrL

Tuesday

Nico Pop-Up

What: Stems & Skins will host an oyster bar pop-up with NICO Oysters + Seafood, featuring raw oysters, tuna tartare and beef tartare.

When: 6-10 p.m. March 26

Where: Stems & Skins, 1070-B E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-805-4809, http://bit.ly/2TNPQ9R  

Bourbon & Bluegrass

What: The Establishment will host an event featuring Buffalo Trace bourbon, live bluegrass and selections from chef Matt Canter, whiskey ambassadors and more.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Establishment, 28 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: $90

More Info: 843-789-4028, bit.ly/2UzVhGd