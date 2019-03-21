Today
Sip & Stroll
What: Visit participating stores and restaurants during the monthly Freshfields Village Spring Sip & Stroll for special in-store events and promotions along with sips and light snacks.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 21
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-972-0712, bit.ly/2HBjRms
Saturday
Spring Roll Challenge
What: The inaugural Spring Roll Challenge will feature competitors with "anything-goes" egg roll concoctions, games, karaoke and more.
When: Noon March 23
Where: Johnson Family Farms, 10882 Highway 17 North, McClellanville
Price: Admission price not listed
More Info: 843-887-3058, http://bit.ly/2Uvh5mE
Cake Tasting
What: Elegant Treats Cake Tasting Soiree will showcase owner Faith Alston's cake flavors with a seven-course dessert menu.
When: 3:30-5 p.m. March 23
Where: Penwork Publishing/United Way Conference Room, 6296 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $26-$35
More Info: 843-442-4649, bit.ly/2XTBHXE
Wine Tasting
What: Wine tasting of the 2015 FiveWise Meritage Blend.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 23
Where: Earth Fare, 1101 N. Main St., Summerville
More Info: 843-821-0070, bit.ly/2THT3bJ
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley offers a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This week: Portuguese wines.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 23
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Sunday
Rooftop Oyster Roast
What: Local nonprofit Be A Mentor will host an oyster roast fundraiser, with $30 all-you-can-eat oysters, DJ United and food and drink specials.
When: 1-6 p.m. March 24
Where: Uptown Social Rooftop, 587 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1837, bit.ly/2u8NH9Y
Monday
Tea Room & Gift Shop
What: The St. Paul's Tea Room and Gift Shop will include food, service and gifts to support St. Paul’s outreach programs.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 25-29
Where: Doar Hall, St. Paul's Church, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-873-1991, bit.ly/2HARNjl
Oyster Class
What: Chef Nico Romo will talk about the history of the oyster along with farming and shucking techniques. This class also includes an oyster knife, candle, book and more.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 25
Where: Nico Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/2Fdx2IF
Wine Dinner
What: The Establishment will host a multi-course wine dinner crafted by executive chef Matt Canter paired with wines from Joseph Phelps Vineyards.
When: 6:30 p.m. March 25
Where: The Establishment, 28 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $145
More Info: 843-789-4028, bit.ly/2TPYzrL
Tuesday
Nico Pop-Up
What: Stems & Skins will host an oyster bar pop-up with NICO Oysters + Seafood, featuring raw oysters, tuna tartare and beef tartare.
When: 6-10 p.m. March 26
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070-B E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-805-4809, http://bit.ly/2TNPQ9R
Bourbon & Bluegrass
What: The Establishment will host an event featuring Buffalo Trace bourbon, live bluegrass and selections from chef Matt Canter, whiskey ambassadors and more.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Establishment, 28 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $90
More Info: 843-789-4028, bit.ly/2UzVhGd