Thursday
El Pincho Opening
What: Grand opening of El Pincho’s authentic street taco restaurant. The opening will feature prize raffles, live music and taco challenges.
When: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: El Pincho Taco, 616 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-406-5958, elpinchotaco.com
Wicked Weed Dinner
What: 39 Rue de Jean will host Wicked Weed Brewery for a four-course dinner with five beer pairings. Ticket price includes gratuity and a special souvenir beer glass.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 27, rescheduled from Sept. 13
Where: 39 Rue de Jean, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-722-8881, bit.ly/2NNzF5x
Friday
Le Creuset Sale
What: Two-hour Le Creuset shopping session at this third factory-to-table sale to benefit the Culinary Institute of Charleston and Palmetto Goodwill’s Culinary Kick-Start. Reservations required.
When: Various sessions available Sept. 28-Sept. 30
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
More Info: 843-529-5011, lecreuset.com
Saturday
Fatty Beer Fest
What: An eight-brewery block party highlighting local music, crafters, food vendors and more.
When: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Fatty’s Beer Works, 1436 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-974-5330, fattysbeerworks.com
Herd Provisions
What: Edmund’s Oast will host its first food truck at the shop, Herd Provisions, with its grass-fed hamburgers and Life Raft Treats's frozen sweets. Edmund’s will offer happy hour pricing on drinks.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 29, rescheduled from Sept. 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Chile Roast
What: Second annual Lewis Chile Roast celebrating the Hatch green chile. The party will feature roasted chiles, a tasting tent, local renowned chefs, live music and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Lewis Barbecue, 464 North Nassau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-805-9500, lewisbarbecue.com
Sunday
Food Truck Pop-Up
What: Munkle Brewing will host Root Note for a pop-up. Artist Paul Cheney will be onsite offering pet portraits.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Munkle Brewing, 1513 Meeting Street Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-789-3109, munklebrewing.com
Wednesday
Wine 101
What: Join Bin 526’s in-house sommelier Jack Kauffman for an interactive course designed for students to feel comfortable and confident about wine. Students will learn how to properly taste and examine wine as well as the major wine regions.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., Daniel Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com