Today
Freshfields Village Sip & Stroll
What: Visit participating stores and restaurants during the monthly Freshfields Village Spring Sip & Stroll for special in-store events, sales and promotions along with sips and light snacks.
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-972-0712, freshfieldsvillage.com/events
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market
Taste of Hutson Alley
What: A collaborative dining event with the restaurants of Hutson Alley and surrounding areas including champagne, specialty cocktails and craft beer available for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$75
More Info: 803-728-5458, hutsonalley.com
Friday
Turkey Bowling
What: Bring in a turkey to donate for the chance to bowl three frames with a frozen turkey bowling ball for a shot at a $50 Rusty Bull gift card. Turkeys and proceeds will benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.
When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/357Z8zm
Oyster Roast
What: The Rotary Club of Goose Creek will host an old fashioned oyster roast featuring all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and hot dogs. There will be live music and more. Proceeds benefit Helping Hands of Goose Creek, The Andy & Elmer Literacy Project for second-graders at five Goose Creek elementary schools.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 501 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-737-3302, bit.ly/2XjXzvD
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner
What: Project Street Outreach will hold its sixth annual pre-Thanksgiving dinner for homeless veterans.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-906-8433, mountmoriahbaptistchurch.org
Murder Mystery Show
What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: Everyone is a suspect.
When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)
Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $59.99
More Info: bit.ly/2pW3kmZ
Sunday
Celadon Sunday Market
What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Beards & Brunch
What: At this special Sunday Funday Brunch, Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will have a beard-friendly menu along with special guests from the Holy City Beard & Moustache Society to help judge beard and mustache contests. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Movember Foundation.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 West Montague Ave, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2qaYKBt
Box Wine Tasting
What: The Exchange at Edmund's Oast and Boxxle will host a free wine tasting featuring a selection of unique boxed varietals.
When: 2-3 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/32TVoQD
Wednesday
Annual Turkey Fry
What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will hold its Annual Turkey Fry to cook the donated turkeys while enjoying some complimentary Rusty Bull beers. Turkeys and proceeds to benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.
When: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2OjEyVT