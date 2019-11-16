The Johns Island Farmers Market (copy)

The Johns Island Farmers Market is now open Saturdays.

 File

Today

Freshfields Village Sip & Stroll

What: Visit participating stores and restaurants during the monthly Freshfields Village Spring Sip & Stroll for special in-store events, sales and promotions along with sips and light snacks.

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-972-0712, freshfieldsvillage.com/events

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market

Taste of Hutson Alley

What: A collaborative dining event with the restaurants of Hutson Alley and surrounding areas including champagne, specialty cocktails and craft beer available for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65-$75

More Info: 803-728-5458, hutsonalley.com

Friday

Turkey Bowling

What: Bring in a turkey to donate for the chance to bowl three frames with a frozen turkey bowling ball for a shot at a $50 Rusty Bull gift card. Turkeys and proceeds will benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.

When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/357Z8zm

Oyster Roast

What: The Rotary Club of Goose Creek will host an old fashioned oyster roast featuring all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and hot dogs. There will be live music and more. Proceeds benefit Helping Hands of Goose Creek, The Andy & Elmer Literacy Project for second-graders at five Goose Creek elementary schools.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 501 Wodin Place, Summerville

Price: $35-$40

More Info: 843-737-3302, bit.ly/2XjXzvD

‘Nightly Spirits’

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Noodle Nights

What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.

When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays

Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston

More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $20 per class

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd

Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner

What: Project Street Outreach will hold its sixth annual pre-Thanksgiving dinner for homeless veterans.

When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-906-8433, mountmoriahbaptistchurch.org

Murder Mystery Show

What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: Everyone is a suspect.

When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)

Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $59.99

More Info: bit.ly/2pW3kmZ

Sunday

Celadon Sunday Market

What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Beards & Brunch

What: At this special Sunday Funday Brunch, Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will have a beard-friendly menu along with special guests from the Holy City Beard & Moustache Society to help judge beard and mustache contests. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Movember Foundation.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 West Montague Ave, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2qaYKBt

Box Wine Tasting

What: The Exchange at Edmund's Oast and Boxxle will host a free wine tasting featuring a selection of unique boxed varietals.

When: 2-3 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/32TVoQD

Wednesday

Annual Turkey Fry

What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will hold its Annual Turkey Fry to cook the donated turkeys while enjoying some complimentary Rusty Bull beers. Turkeys and proceeds to benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.

When: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2OjEyVT