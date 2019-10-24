Big family dinner. Vertical top view on served table and hands with clinking goblets (copy)
Today

Clicquot Harvest

What: Veuve Clicquot will present three champagnes paired with cuisine selected by executive chef Justin Rambo-Garwood.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: 39 Rue de Jean, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60

More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2qtxrlx

Slow Food

What: Slow Food Charleston will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a Lowcountry boil and commemorative ale.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St Extension, downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-410-1315, bit.ly/35Nx70Z

Friday

Food Truck Friday

What: Seven local food trucks and music from The Watts Family Band.

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2P5rrJW

'Southern Spirits'

What: Costume party as part of the After Hours series, with tastings from six distilleries, sustainably sourced food, entertainment, animal encounters and more.

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-720-1990, bit.ly/2VWUwZr

Saturday

Stewards of the Soil 

What: The Stewards of the Soil Fall Festival is a family-friendly day of sustainable living practices, with food, craft beer, plant and artisan vendors, local groceries and demos on beekeeping, backyard gardening and more, with farm tours and kids’ games.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2OVmdk0

Sunday

'Animalistic'

What: Revelry will celebrate its fifth anniversary with its annual block party, with food and brews, music from DJ Sparkbox, vendors and activities. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and "unleash their inner animal." 

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Revelry Brewing (Main Brewery), 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 admission

More Info: 843-203-6194, bit.ly/2qoMpJq

Birds & Brunch

What: The Avian Conservation Center will hold its annual fundraising event, with a catered brunch, open bar, live birds of prey and an auction.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Hotel Bennett, 404 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 843-990-9350, bit.ly/2MUAHOh