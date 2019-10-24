Today
Clicquot Harvest
What: Veuve Clicquot will present three champagnes paired with cuisine selected by executive chef Justin Rambo-Garwood.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: 39 Rue de Jean, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60
More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2qtxrlx
Slow Food
What: Slow Food Charleston will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a Lowcountry boil and commemorative ale.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St Extension, downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-410-1315, bit.ly/35Nx70Z
Friday
Food Truck Friday
What: Seven local food trucks and music from The Watts Family Band.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2P5rrJW
'Southern Spirits'
What: Costume party as part of the After Hours series, with tastings from six distilleries, sustainably sourced food, entertainment, animal encounters and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $45 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-720-1990, bit.ly/2VWUwZr
Saturday
Stewards of the Soil
What: The Stewards of the Soil Fall Festival is a family-friendly day of sustainable living practices, with food, craft beer, plant and artisan vendors, local groceries and demos on beekeeping, backyard gardening and more, with farm tours and kids’ games.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2OVmdk0
Sunday
'Animalistic'
What: Revelry will celebrate its fifth anniversary with its annual block party, with food and brews, music from DJ Sparkbox, vendors and activities. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and "unleash their inner animal."
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Revelry Brewing (Main Brewery), 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 admission
More Info: 843-203-6194, bit.ly/2qoMpJq
Birds & Brunch
What: The Avian Conservation Center will hold its annual fundraising event, with a catered brunch, open bar, live birds of prey and an auction.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Hotel Bennett, 404 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-990-9350, bit.ly/2MUAHOh