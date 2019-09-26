Edmund Oast Happy Hour (copy)

Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This week's class will focus on wines from France. Brad Nettles/Staff

Today

North Charleston Market 

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Moncks Corner Market 

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/2YRIC7K

Dim Sum Pop-Up

What: Millers All Day will host Jackrabbit Filly for a pop-up dim sum event featuring Chinese-American cuisine.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Millers All Day, 120 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-501-7342, millersallday.com

Collab Dinner

What: Collaboration dinner with chef Steven Greene of Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, N.C., featuring Hamachi tartar with citrus caviar, aged duck with plum and more. Reservations not required but suggested.

When: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 26

Where: Edmund's Oast Restaurant, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com

Friday

Food Truck Friday

What: Seven food trucks will participate in The Ponds’ Food Truck Friday, with music from the Shem Creek Trio. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2kYn3zE 

‘Nightly Spirits’ 

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Noodle Nights 

What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.

When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays

Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston

More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc

Saturday

Charleston Market 

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2vyeT2I

Lowcountry Market 

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market 

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Somm School   

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from France.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $20 per class

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd

Chasing Sage Pop-Up

What: The Daily will host Chasing Sage for a pop-up of fall dishes, focusing on bright and fresh flavors using carefully-sourced vegetables, meat and seafood. Chasing Sage will open later this year on Rutledge Ave.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: The Daily, 652 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-619-0151, bit.ly/2kZuern

Culinary Journey

What: Chef Vince Dodson will prepare an eight-course French dinner straight from the history books, featuring musical performances from Holly Slice and Danielle LaVia.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28

Where: Hamlin Plantation, 100 Amenity Park Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: $130

More Info: 843-216-6891, bit.ly/2mlz0zM

Sunday

Brunch Market 

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Mad Hatter Tea Party   

What: "Mad Hatter Tea Party: Queens of Charleston," blending style with relaxation, will feature Charleston tea, signature cocktails from The Cocktail Bandits, mini-massages and acupuncture from Lotus Wellness, and collections for sale from numerous local artists and designers. Dress to impress.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: 26 Divine, 682 King St., downtown

Price: $75-$120

More Info: 843-297-8118, bit.ly/2kVQ3Ik

Chili Cook-Off  

What: This chili cook-off and oyster roast to benefit Florence Crittenton Programs of S.C. will feature live music, oysters, chili tastings, beer and wine and a kids zone.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 29

Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant

Price: $15-$45

More Info: 843-324-6455, bit.ly/2kKBGqu

Monday

Bad & Boochie

What: Local Kombucha pros, Dalai Sofia, will teach how the fermented drink is made and how to use it in your next cocktail. Following the class will be a meal prepared by Robin Hollis of Basic Kitchen.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: Charleston Wine + Food, 635 Rutledge Ave., Suite 101, Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 843-727-9998, bit.ly/2msgjKP

Hospital & Hospitality 

What: MUSC Children’s Health and 5Church will host a special evening where kid patients host, cook and serve alongside executive chef Adam Hodgson and the rest of the 5Church team. All the proceeds from the evening will go to the MUSC Children's Hospital. Reservations suggested.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: 5Church Charleston, 32-B N. Market St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-937-8666, bit.ly/2kYlfGT

