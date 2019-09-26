Today
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/2YRIC7K
Dim Sum Pop-Up
What: Millers All Day will host Jackrabbit Filly for a pop-up dim sum event featuring Chinese-American cuisine.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Millers All Day, 120 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-501-7342, millersallday.com
Collab Dinner
What: Collaboration dinner with chef Steven Greene of Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, N.C., featuring Hamachi tartar with citrus caviar, aged duck with plum and more. Reservations not required but suggested.
When: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: Edmund's Oast Restaurant, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com
Friday
Food Truck Friday
What: Seven food trucks will participate in The Ponds’ Food Truck Friday, with music from the Shem Creek Trio. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2kYn3zE
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2vyeT2I
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from France.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Chasing Sage Pop-Up
What: The Daily will host Chasing Sage for a pop-up of fall dishes, focusing on bright and fresh flavors using carefully-sourced vegetables, meat and seafood. Chasing Sage will open later this year on Rutledge Ave.
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: The Daily, 652 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-619-0151, bit.ly/2kZuern
Culinary Journey
What: Chef Vince Dodson will prepare an eight-course French dinner straight from the history books, featuring musical performances from Holly Slice and Danielle LaVia.
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Hamlin Plantation, 100 Amenity Park Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $130
More Info: 843-216-6891, bit.ly/2mlz0zM
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Mad Hatter Tea Party
What: "Mad Hatter Tea Party: Queens of Charleston," blending style with relaxation, will feature Charleston tea, signature cocktails from The Cocktail Bandits, mini-massages and acupuncture from Lotus Wellness, and collections for sale from numerous local artists and designers. Dress to impress.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: 26 Divine, 682 King St., downtown
Price: $75-$120
More Info: 843-297-8118, bit.ly/2kVQ3Ik
Chili Cook-Off
What: This chili cook-off and oyster roast to benefit Florence Crittenton Programs of S.C. will feature live music, oysters, chili tastings, beer and wine and a kids zone.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$45
More Info: 843-324-6455, bit.ly/2kKBGqu
Monday
Bad & Boochie
What: Local Kombucha pros, Dalai Sofia, will teach how the fermented drink is made and how to use it in your next cocktail. Following the class will be a meal prepared by Robin Hollis of Basic Kitchen.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: Charleston Wine + Food, 635 Rutledge Ave., Suite 101, Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-727-9998, bit.ly/2msgjKP
Hospital & Hospitality
What: MUSC Children’s Health and 5Church will host a special evening where kid patients host, cook and serve alongside executive chef Adam Hodgson and the rest of the 5Church team. All the proceeds from the evening will go to the MUSC Children's Hospital. Reservations suggested.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 1
Where: 5Church Charleston, 32-B N. Market St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-937-8666, bit.ly/2kYlfGT