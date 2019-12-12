Today
Holiday Pub Crawl
What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.
When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10
Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)
More Info: 843-577-5535, bit.ly/2OkTTa0
Kids Kitchen
What: The Charleston Jewish Federation will present this Hanukkah edition of Kids Kitchen and attendees can learn some simple recipes during a cooking demonstration and taste test in the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen.
When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2saQceb
Wine Tasting
What: Enjoy wines by the glass of Innate Wines at Bin 152 as part of the official month-long launch. Artwork by artist Whitney LeJeune will also be on display.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Bin 152, 152 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-557-4077, bit.ly/38hsHke
Holiday Spirits
What: Hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a bourbon tasting with Paddock and Whisky of James Island. RSVP required.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: S.C. Historical Society’s Fireproof Building, 100 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $70-$75
More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/2Dhl13j
Friday
Madrigal Dinners
What: The Cane Bay Cobra Chorale will host a three-course meal with entertainment throughout the evening, which culminates with a 25-minute concert of holiday music. Register in advance online.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13-15
Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/34Q5ZgV, bit.ly/2OP9i2B
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday Dec. 14
Breakfast with Santa
What: Burton’s Grill will host a special breakfast with Santa for the whole family. Reservations are required.
When: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Dec. 14
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: $20
More Info: 843-606-2590, bit.ly/2L8MCYU
Holiday Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 14-15 and 21-22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Is. Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Holiday Tasting
What: Edmund’s Oast Exchange will host its annual wine tasting event and all-day sale. Immortal Lobster food truck will be at the shop from noon to 3 p.m.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2RvzLUp
Holy City Market
What: The fifth annual Holy City Holiday Market at the brewery will feature more than 40 local vendors and photos with Santa. Donations will be accepted for Camp Rise Above, which provides fun, life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, life challenges, and disabilities.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2Dizf3O
Oysters on the Point
What: A "sister" event to the Party at the Point summer series, this monthly winter series features local oysters, live music, an art walk, kids' zone, Bloody Mary bar and more. There will be additional food and beverage items available for purchase.
When: 2-6 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$7 general admission; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: bit.ly/354OxFH
Moravian Love Feast
What: The public is invited to celebrate this Christmas season by sharing a simple meal, a “love feast.” A sweet roll and warm apple cider will be served during this special service of holiday music.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: Love offering accepted
More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Winter Bazaar
What: Frothy Beard Co. will host a day of holiday shopping with local vendors and craft beer.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-872-1075, bit.ly/2qvFyyh