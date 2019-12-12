Glasses of wine

Bin 152 in downtown Charleston will host a wine tasting and art show on Thursday.

 Banu Sevim/Dreamstime

Today

Holiday Pub Crawl

What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.

When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10

Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)

More Info: 843-577-5535, bit.ly/2OkTTa0

Kids Kitchen

What: The Charleston Jewish Federation will present this Hanukkah edition of Kids Kitchen and attendees can learn some simple recipes during a cooking demonstration and taste test in the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen.

When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2saQceb

Wine Tasting

What: Enjoy wines by the glass of Innate Wines at Bin 152 as part of the official month-long launch. Artwork by artist Whitney LeJeune will also be on display.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Bin 152, 152 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-557-4077, bit.ly/38hsHke

Holiday Spirits

What: Hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and a bourbon tasting with Paddock and Whisky of James Island. RSVP required.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: S.C. Historical Society’s Fireproof Building, 100 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $70-$75

More Info: 843-723-3225, bit.ly/2Dhl13j

Friday

Madrigal Dinners

What: The Cane Bay Cobra Chorale will host a three-course meal with entertainment throughout the evening, which culminates with a 25-minute concert of holiday music. Register in advance online.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13-15

Where: Cane Bay High School, 1624 State Road, Summerville

Price: $30

More Info: bit.ly/34Q5ZgV, bit.ly/2OP9i2B

‘Nightly Spirits’ 

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa

What: Burton’s Grill will host a special breakfast with Santa for the whole family. Reservations are required.

When: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Dec. 14

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive 

Price: $20

More Info: 843-606-2590, bit.ly/2L8MCYU

Holiday Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 14-15 and 21-22

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Is. Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Holiday Tasting

What: Edmund’s Oast Exchange will host its annual wine tasting event and all-day sale. Immortal Lobster food truck will be at the shop from noon to 3 p.m.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2RvzLUp

Holy City Market

What: The fifth annual Holy City Holiday Market at the brewery will feature more than 40 local vendors and photos with Santa. Donations will be accepted for Camp Rise Above, which provides fun, life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, life challenges, and disabilities.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2Dizf3O

Oysters on the Point

What: A "sister" event to the Party at the Point summer series, this monthly winter series features local oysters, live music, an art walk, kids' zone, Bloody Mary bar and more. There will be additional food and beverage items available for purchase.

When: 2-6 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$7 general admission; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: bit.ly/354OxFH

Moravian Love Feast

What: The public is invited to celebrate this Christmas season by sharing a simple meal, a “love feast.” A sweet roll and warm apple cider will be served during this special service of holiday music.

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Price: Love offering accepted

More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Winter Bazaar

What: Frothy Beard Co. will host a day of holiday shopping with local vendors and craft beer.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-872-1075, bit.ly/2qvFyyh