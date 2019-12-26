Friday
Holiday Pub Crawl
What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns, to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.
When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10
Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)
More Info: 843-577-5535, bit.ly/2OkTTa0
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Champagne Tasting
What: Edmund’s Oast Exchange will host a tasting of grower Champagne. Tickets can be used towards $10 off any bottle of Champagne.
When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2Miw8xY
Tuesday
Bourbon 'n' Bubbles
What: Three-course prix fixe menu with reservations from 5-7 p.m., continuing with the 9 p.m. party, featuring premium open bar, DJ, party favors and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. dinner reservations Dec. 31
Where: Bourbon 'n' Bubbles, 570 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Non-dinner guests $150; VIP options available
More Info: 854-429-1011, bit.ly/2rnH1qY
Rooftop Party
What: The Rooftop at The Vendue will host a New Year’s Eve party with a champagne toast at midnight, drink specials, music and party favors.
When: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: The Rooftop at The Vendue, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-577-7970, bit.ly/2Q3cKG8
Revival Dinner
What: Revival will serve a five-course New Year's Eve dinner, including complimentary access to rooftop party.
When: 5-10 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Revival, 162 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100-$150
More Info: 843-414-2335, bit.ly/36VNHvv
Parcel 32 Menu
What: Parcel 32 will serve a seven-course New Year’s Eve dinner with optional wine pairings and scotch flights, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Parcel 32, 442 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 843-722-3474, bit.ly/2PI5Kj2
NYE Blue Collar Bash
What: This New Year's Eve bash will include music from Monday Night Social, a special late night menu, axe throwing and a beer toast at midnight.
When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2PFbpGC
Prohibition Party
What: Prohibition’s Roaring 1920s New Year’s Eve party includes a DJ, party favors, hors d'oeuvres and midnight champagne toast.
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$725
More Info: 843-793-2964, bit.ly/38YZ1sE
Deco's New Year
What: Deco will go full Gatsby with the help of Miami based DJ Cazes. Tickets include select drinks, Gatsby-inspired party favors, a chance to win cash and/or prizes and a midnight toast.
When: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-640-6996, bit.ly/2sKAqqS
Wednesday
PJ Brunch
What: Ms. Rose's will host a casual New Year's Day PJ Brunch for guests who don't even have to change out of their pajamas.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: Ms. Rose's Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
Oceanfront Oysters
What: Oceanfront Buffet will host a New Year's Day oyster roast.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: BLU Beach Bar & Grill, 1 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: $20.20 - $28.20
More Info: 843-588-6658, bit.ly/2EEiQaU