Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Teachers Eat Free
What: In appreciation, any teacher or educator with school credentials can eat for free when dining with a paying customer (must be of equal or lesser value).
When: Feb. 13-14
Where: Area Sticky Fingers locations (downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville)
More Info: stickyfingers.com
Baby Biscuits
What: Vicious Biscuit will offer heart-shaped biscuits for your baby in celebration of Valentine's Day.
When: Feb. 13-15
Where: Vicious Biscuit, 409 W. Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-388-7362, facebook.com/ViciousBiscuit1
Friday
Oyster Roast, Cookout
What: East Cooper Ducks Unlimited will host its 23rd annual Oyster Roast and LowCountry Cookout, featuring all-you-can-eat oysters and other "Southern delicacies," with an open bar.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Visitor Center Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$90
More Info: 843-564-3238, bit.ly/3blngCs
Saturday
Oyster Roast
What: All-you-can-eat local pit-fired oysters and a chef-selected side, presented by Southern Flavor Magazine.
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25
More Info: 843-388-3177, facebook.com/rustyruddermtp
Sunday
Oyster Roast
What: The Folly Beach Exchange Club will host an oyster roast fundraiser with all-you-can-eat oysters, hot dogs and more, with live music and a silent auction.
When: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: 843-991-4441, bit.ly/2UGD1xS
Wednesday
Oyster Night
What: Victor Social Club will host $.75 Oyster Night each Wednesday while supplies last.
When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: The Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2tEptYV