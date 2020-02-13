Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Vicious Biscuit heart

Vicious Biscuit in Mount Pleasant will offer heart-shaped biscuits in celebration of Valentine's Day.

 Provided

Today

Teachers Eat Free

What: In appreciation, any teacher or educator with school credentials can eat for free when dining with a paying customer (must be of equal or lesser value).

When: Feb. 13-14

Where: Area Sticky Fingers locations (downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville)

More Info: stickyfingers.com

Baby Biscuits

What: Vicious Biscuit will offer heart-shaped biscuits for your baby in celebration of Valentine's Day.

When: Feb. 13-15

Where: Vicious Biscuit, 409 W. Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-388-7362, facebook.com/ViciousBiscuit1

Friday

Oyster Roast, Cookout

What: East Cooper Ducks Unlimited will host its 23rd annual Oyster Roast and LowCountry Cookout, featuring all-you-can-eat oysters and other "Southern delicacies," with an open bar.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Visitor Center Bus Shed, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75-$90

More Info: 843-564-3238, bit.ly/3blngCs

Saturday 

Oyster Roast

What: All-you-can-eat local pit-fired oysters and a chef-selected side, presented by Southern Flavor Magazine.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Rusty Rudder, 3563 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25

More Info: 843-388-3177, facebook.com/rustyruddermtp

Sunday 

Oyster Roast

What: The Folly Beach Exchange Club will host an oyster roast fundraiser with all-you-can-eat oysters, hot dogs and more, with live music and a silent auction.

When: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: 843-991-4441, bit.ly/2UGD1xS

Wednesday

Oyster Night

What: Victor Social Club will host $.75 Oyster Night each Wednesday while supplies last.

When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: The Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2tEptYV

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News