Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Cooking Demo
What: World-renowned chef and Food Network star Jet Tila will give a cooking demonstration, showcasing the progressive state of dining in senior living, more particularly, chef-driven menus and concepts.
When: 1 p.m. March 5
Where: South Bay at Mount Pleasant, 1400 Liberty Midtown Drive
Price: No price listed
More Info: 843-800-2892, bit.ly/32IstAh
Bourbon & Bounty
What: Garden & Gun will host an intimate, sporting-inspired Southern supper by chefs Isaac Toups, Whitney Otawka and Craig Deihl, and will feature signature Blade and Bow bourbon cocktails.
When: 6 p.m. March 5
Where: Garden & Gun Magazine, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $350
More Info: 843-795-1195, bit.ly/3ciVhUA
Barolo Tasting
What: Old/rare Italian Barolo horizontal and vertical tasting event, featuring three selections paired with lights bites and desserts, beginning with a champagne reception.
When: 6:45-8:30 p.m. March 5
Where: Sena Cafe, 2170 Snyder Circle, No. 117, Mount Pleasant
Price: $175
More Info: 561-506-2004, bit.ly/3adcs82
Night Bazaar
What: Charleston Wine + Food will transform Holy City Brewing into a multi-night international market, featuring food stalls, wines, craft brews, cocktails and live bands and DJ.
When: 7-10 p.m. March 5-7
Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
Price: $115
More Info: 843-727-9998, bit.ly/2TuQE15
Friday
Cans + Kegs
What: Debunking the myth that wine in cans + kegs can’t compete with their bottled brethren, part of Charleston Wine + Food.
When: 2-4:30 p.m. March 6
Where: The Pavilion at Patriots Point Links, 1 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $95
More Info: 843-727-9998, bit.ly/2PBh7Jj
Chef Collab Dinner
What: Chefs Jamie Lynch and Joe Sasto, from the upcoming season of Bravo's "Top Chef: All Stars LA," will collaborate for a five-course, prix fixe menu.
When: Reservations begin at 5 p.m. March 6
Where: 5Church Charleston, 32-B N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $95
More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com
Alison Roman
What: Blue Bicycle and the Inky Phoenix will welcome Alison Roman, New York Times columnist and best-selling author of "Dining In" and the new "Nothing Fancy," to tape an episode of the podcast "Free Cookies" with hosts Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan. The podcast taping is sold out, but the following book signing is free and open to the public.
When: 6:45 p.m. March 6
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2I8HYbx
Bordeaux Tasting
What: Extremely fine/old/rare Bordeaux tasting and dinner, featuring three selections paired with dinner and dessert, beginning with a champagne reception.
When: 7-9 p.m. March 6
Where: Wild Common, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $380 per person
More Info: 843-817-7311, bit.ly/2wWrv7H
Saturday
Oyster Roast
What: Unity Church of Charleston will hold an oyster roast and fish fry, featuring raffles, kids' games and music from various artists.
When: Noon March 7
Where: Unity Church of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-566-0600, bit.ly/2Vy4Mcl
Oysters on the Point
What: This once-a-month winter series features locally steamed oysters and a wide selection of other dishes, as well as live music, a Bloody Mary bar, beer choices, local art vendors and a kids' zone. This final date of the series will feature music from Nu Funk Movement.
When: 2-6 p.m. March 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$7
More Info: 843-284-7022, bit.ly/39d2t2q
Vegan Soul Food
What: "The Vegan Experience" will include three courses of soul food that are made with plant-based products. e.g., pulled pork sliders, red rice, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, peach cobbler. Music from DJ Scrib and drinks from Divine Drinks By Dom.
When: 5-9 p.m. March 7
Where: Planters Walk Clubhouse, 201 Planters Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: $25-$35
More Info: bit.ly/2VBmo7t
Oyster Roast
What: The Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust will hold an oyster roast with local oysters, craft beer and live music.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. March 7
Where: Pineland Place, 1026 Pinopolis Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $50
More Info: 843-899-5228, bit.ly/2PzI28g