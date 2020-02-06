Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

oyster roast (copy)

Home Team BBQ in West Ashley will have oysters in addition to its pig pickin' event on Sunday.

 File/Staff

Today 

Frozen Yogurt Day

What: Local TCBY locations will celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with a free six-ounce serving of froyo.

When: Feb. 6

Where: tcby.com/find-a-store

More Info: tcby.com

Bikes & Brews

What: Ride out to Oak Road Brewery in Summerville (108 E. 3rd N. St.), leaving together from either Harley dealership, or meet at the brewery. Riders need to see Chad or Joe for a poker chip redeemable for a beer.

When: Leaving 6:15 p.m., 7-9 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston; Summerville Harley-Davidson, 386 E. 5th N. St.

More Info: bit.ly/2ubP6Ag

Saturday

Tea Room 

What: This lunch and silent auction will support Knightsville United Methodist Church’s missions.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-834-2174, bit.ly/2GLWyEZ

Soul Meet & Eat

What: The Black History Soul Meet & Eat is an afternoon of Lowcountry food tastings, networking, expressive art forms, vendors, black history trivia and prizes. Featured artists are from the fields of poetry, storytelling, dance, visual arts, hip-hop, presented by Krystal Klear Productions. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Public Arts for Health and Stability (PATHS) organization.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/36Cqdet

Puppies & Pints 

What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 6

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Wizard Pub Crawl

What: Markster Con's Wizard Pub Crawl returns to some of Charleston's pubs. The event includes magical-themed shots, drink specials, photographers and a House Points contest. Participating venues include Mynt, Burns Alley Tavern, Charleston Beer Works, Ink N Ivy and Uptown Social.

When: 3-10 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Register at Carolina Ale House, 135 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-805-7020, bit.ly/2u1X3rZ

SI Oyster Roast

What: This oyster roast, hosted by Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue under the Big Tin, will include all-you-can-eat oysters, hot dogs, fish stew, a live band, T-shirts and a jump castle.

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Fish Fry Shack, 1459 Hennessy St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: $40-$45

More Info: 843-883-3198, bit.ly/2vI91HD

Sunday

Oyster Roast & Pig Pickin'

What: Home Team BBQ will host its semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin’, including all-you-can-eat  local oysters, whole hog barbecue and live music from Big Stoner Creek.

When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. February 9

Where: Home Team BBQ-West Ashley, 1205 Ashley River Road

Price: $25

More Info: 843-225-7427, bit.ly/391dRhy

Prosecco on Portico

What: Enjoy prosecco on the portico of Drayton Hall, overlooking the the 125-acre historic landscape, c. 1738.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/31hIxs2

Wednesday

Oyster Night 

What: Victor Social Club will host $0.75 Oyster Night each Wednesday while supplies last.

When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: The Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2tEptYV

Wine Tasting

What: Lowcountry native and winemaker Nathan DeCamps, owner of Innate Wines, will host a wine tasting on the patio, with artwork from local artist Whitney LeJeune.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: Vintage Lounge, 545 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10 per flight

More Info: 843-818-4282, innatewines.com/events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Journal Scene