Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Frozen Yogurt Day
What: Local TCBY locations will celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with a free six-ounce serving of froyo.
When: Feb. 6
Where: tcby.com/find-a-store
More Info: tcby.com
Bikes & Brews
What: Ride out to Oak Road Brewery in Summerville (108 E. 3rd N. St.), leaving together from either Harley dealership, or meet at the brewery. Riders need to see Chad or Joe for a poker chip redeemable for a beer.
When: Leaving 6:15 p.m., 7-9 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston; Summerville Harley-Davidson, 386 E. 5th N. St.
More Info: bit.ly/2ubP6Ag
Saturday
Tea Room
What: This lunch and silent auction will support Knightsville United Methodist Church’s missions.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-834-2174, bit.ly/2GLWyEZ
Soul Meet & Eat
What: The Black History Soul Meet & Eat is an afternoon of Lowcountry food tastings, networking, expressive art forms, vendors, black history trivia and prizes. Featured artists are from the fields of poetry, storytelling, dance, visual arts, hip-hop, presented by Krystal Klear Productions. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Public Arts for Health and Stability (PATHS) organization.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/36Cqdet
Puppies & Pints
What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 6
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Wizard Pub Crawl
What: Markster Con's Wizard Pub Crawl returns to some of Charleston's pubs. The event includes magical-themed shots, drink specials, photographers and a House Points contest. Participating venues include Mynt, Burns Alley Tavern, Charleston Beer Works, Ink N Ivy and Uptown Social.
When: 3-10 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Register at Carolina Ale House, 135 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-805-7020, bit.ly/2u1X3rZ
SI Oyster Roast
What: This oyster roast, hosted by Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue under the Big Tin, will include all-you-can-eat oysters, hot dogs, fish stew, a live band, T-shirts and a jump castle.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Fish Fry Shack, 1459 Hennessy St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-883-3198, bit.ly/2vI91HD
Sunday
Oyster Roast & Pig Pickin'
What: Home Team BBQ will host its semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin’, including all-you-can-eat local oysters, whole hog barbecue and live music from Big Stoner Creek.
When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. February 9
Where: Home Team BBQ-West Ashley, 1205 Ashley River Road
Price: $25
More Info: 843-225-7427, bit.ly/391dRhy
Prosecco on Portico
What: Enjoy prosecco on the portico of Drayton Hall, overlooking the the 125-acre historic landscape, c. 1738.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/31hIxs2
Wednesday
Oyster Night
What: Victor Social Club will host $0.75 Oyster Night each Wednesday while supplies last.
When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: The Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2tEptYV
Wine Tasting
What: Lowcountry native and winemaker Nathan DeCamps, owner of Innate Wines, will host a wine tasting on the patio, with artwork from local artist Whitney LeJeune.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12
Where: Vintage Lounge, 545 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 per flight
More Info: 843-818-4282, innatewines.com/events