Today
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market features diverse vendors with produce, protein, dairy, sweets and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 410 E. Main St.
More Info: 843-899-4708, https://bit.ly/2qoUsla
Pint of Hope
What: Two Blokes will donate $1 from each pint sold to Palmetto Community Care to support its programs for people living with HIV/AIDS in the Lowcountry.
When: 4-9 p.m. July 19
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-747-2273, bit.ly/2ua3qGh
‘Drink Pink’
What: The Mixson Club will host a “Drink Pink” event with Breakthru Beverage, featuring seven varieties of rosé wines paired with cheese and charcuterie. Open to the public.
When: 6 p.m. July 19
Where: Mixson Club, 4401 McCarthy St., North Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-471-1920, mixsonclub.com
‘Arrested’ Trivia
What: Themed-trivia night based on the popular television show about the misadventures and family drama of the Bluths, “Arrested Development.”
When: 8 p.m. July 19
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, https://bit.ly/2G77RtI
Friday
Bert’s Big Adventure
What: Haagen-Dazs shops in Charleston will donate 100 percent of sales to Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides five-day trips to Walt Disney World for children with chronic or terminal illnesses and their families.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 20
Where: Haagen-Dazs, 43 South Market St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NFxim5
Grits Milling Demo
What: Interactive demonstration of the grits milling process with a mill and separator built from 1909-15. RSVP and arrive 15 minutes early.
When: 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. July 20
Where: Millers All Day, 120 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-501-7342, bit.ly/2L1F2R1
Ronald McDonald
What: Southern Shakers Bar & Grill will host a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House at this two-day event. Friday will feature live music. Saturday will feature live music, raffles, silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing and BBQ plates.
When: 9 p.m. July 20, 4 p.m. July 21
Where: Southern Shakers Bar & Grill, 1761 N Main St., Summerville
Price: $5 donation
More Info: 843-285-5945, bit.ly/2uaWKYp
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Farmers Market
What: The Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market features local farmers and vendors.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events
Somm School 2.0
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will focus on Germany’s wine region.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 21
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-990-9449, https://bit.ly/2JJezYq
End of World Party
What: Holy City Brewing’s will celebrate its seventh birthday with 25 of their craft beers on draft. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their dystopian future of choice.
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 21
Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-5623, holycitybrewing.com
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wine Tasting
What: Bistro A Vin hosts weekly wine tastings, focusing on a specific region of France or a French winemaker. A variety of imported French cheeses and charcuterie will be available for purchase.
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Bistro A Vin, 40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 per person
More Info: 843-974-4441, bistroavin.com
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: Lowcountry farmers and growers and offer a variety of local produce and herbs, with food concessionaires and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Brews & Bags
What: Brooklyn Brewery and Bar Mash present a summer corn hole tournament and beer specials.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-2363, facebook.com/barmashCHS