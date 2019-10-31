Today
Witchy Wines
What: "Sips and tricks" with a special pumpkin mousse, Halloween-inspired cocktail and other surprises.
When: 4:30-11 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 64 Spring St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-974-4501, josephinewinebar.com
Trick or Drink
What: Halloween bar crawl from Barcrawlerz features drink specials from Burns Alley Tavern, Carolina Ale House, Bay Street Biergarten, Trio and more.
When: 6-11 p.m. registration Oct. 31
Where: Carolina Ale House start, 145 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$45
More Info: bit.ly/2oMHwtt
Friday
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Chili 5K Trail Run
What: Navigate the trails of Laurel Hill County Park during the Chili 5K. Post-race party includes hot chili and cold beer.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 2
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $28
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/31MeHe7
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Germany, Austria and Hungary.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Dinner Theater
What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: Everyone is a suspect.
When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)
Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $59.99
More Info: bit.ly/2JlWTQA
Sunday
Food Tours
What: The Estuary to Table Food Tour is a boat trip through the estuary behind Folly Beach and discussion of the habitat, diet, life history and role of seafood. Stop on a nearby barrier island to cook and eat fresh local seafood.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Sunset Cay Marina, 66 W. 9th St., Folly Beach
Price: $75
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2Jnx2Yr
Oyster Roast
What: Oyster roast with barbecue, live music and raffles to benefit Friends of McLeod.
When: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $40-$45
More Info:843-270-8080, friendsofmcleod.org
Monday
Cook With Us
What: Learn how to make mozzarella sticks and a yogurt parfait through hands-on instruction in the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen.
When: 3:45 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, bit.ly/36fsugG
Wine Dinner
What: Wine dinner inspired by California's Time Place Wine Co., with its founder/winemaker Jamey Whetston and a four-course family-style dinner.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: The Library at Edmund's Oast, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $120
More Info: 843-727-1145, bit.ly/2BPJxrD