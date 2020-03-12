Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Daniel Sullivan enjoys a turkey leg during the St. Paddy's Day block party in the Olde Village of North Charleston on Saturday, March 11, 2017. His friend, Trent Cantrell, bought the leg for him. "It's the best $10 I've spent all day," said Cantrell. Michael Pronzato/Staff

Friday

Taste of Black Charleston

What: The ninth annual Taste of Black Charleston featuring bites from the Lowcountry’s best chefs and restaurants and live performances from the Zandrina Dunning Experience and cuisine from Chef Dorian, winner of season 10 of "Master Chef."

When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. March 13

Where: Exchange Hall at Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: $75+

More Info: 803-254-6404, bit.ly/39v4DL8

Saturday

Herbal Gathering

What: The Gullah Geechee Herbal Gathering will include workshops, plant walks, food, and herbal artisan vendors, guided activities and more.

When: 9 a.m. March 14

Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: bit.ly/32Omwlu

Monday

Tea Room & Gift Shop

What: The annual Tea Room will serve tomato pie, she-crab soup, okra soup, a variety of salads and sandwiches, and many homemade desserts. The gift shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and estate items. All proceeds are donated to local, national and global ministries.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16-20 and 23-27

Where: St. Paul's Anglican Church, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville

Price: Varies per menu item

More Info: 843-873-1991, bit.ly/2V346eQ

Vegan Cooking Lesson

What: Join Justin Booher, culinary director with Amor Healing Kitchen, for a vegan cooking demonstration. Amor Healing Kitchen is a local nonprofit that educates teen volunteers about nutrition and cooking skills while providing healthy meals for cancer patients.

When: 3:30 p.m. March 16

Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/3az69vG

Wednesday

Tea Room

What: First United Methodist's 30th annual Tea Room will feature black bean soup and okra soup, shrimp or chicken salad, shrimp or chicken croissants and desserts.

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18-20

Where: First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Ave., Isle of Palms

Price: Varies per menu item

More Info: 843-886-6610, iopmethodist.com

Wine Down Wednesday

What: The springtime series returns and a commemorative wine glass is included, along with food truck fare and live music. This event will feature music from Johnny Breeze and food from Mac Daddy and Kickin' Chicken. Take a chair or blanket. Leased dogs are permitted.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 18

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2xgUvYa

Spring Garden Strolls

What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18–May 25

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/3cASrKL

