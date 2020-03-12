Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Friday
Taste of Black Charleston
What: The ninth annual Taste of Black Charleston featuring bites from the Lowcountry’s best chefs and restaurants and live performances from the Zandrina Dunning Experience and cuisine from Chef Dorian, winner of season 10 of "Master Chef."
When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Exchange Hall at Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: $75+
More Info: 803-254-6404, bit.ly/39v4DL8
Saturday
Herbal Gathering
What: The Gullah Geechee Herbal Gathering will include workshops, plant walks, food, and herbal artisan vendors, guided activities and more.
When: 9 a.m. March 14
Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: bit.ly/32Omwlu
Monday
Tea Room & Gift Shop
What: The annual Tea Room will serve tomato pie, she-crab soup, okra soup, a variety of salads and sandwiches, and many homemade desserts. The gift shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and estate items. All proceeds are donated to local, national and global ministries.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16-20 and 23-27
Where: St. Paul's Anglican Church, 316 W. Carolina Ave., Summerville
Price: Varies per menu item
More Info: 843-873-1991, bit.ly/2V346eQ
Vegan Cooking Lesson
What: Join Justin Booher, culinary director with Amor Healing Kitchen, for a vegan cooking demonstration. Amor Healing Kitchen is a local nonprofit that educates teen volunteers about nutrition and cooking skills while providing healthy meals for cancer patients.
When: 3:30 p.m. March 16
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7550, bit.ly/3az69vG
Wednesday
Tea Room
What: First United Methodist's 30th annual Tea Room will feature black bean soup and okra soup, shrimp or chicken salad, shrimp or chicken croissants and desserts.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18-20
Where: First United Methodist Church, 12 21st Ave., Isle of Palms
Price: Varies per menu item
More Info: 843-886-6610, iopmethodist.com
Wine Down Wednesday
What: The springtime series returns and a commemorative wine glass is included, along with food truck fare and live music. This event will feature music from Johnny Breeze and food from Mac Daddy and Kickin' Chicken. Take a chair or blanket. Leased dogs are permitted.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 18
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2xgUvYa
Spring Garden Strolls
What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18–May 25
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/3cASrKL