Today
Pints for Preservation
What: Pints for Preservation fundraiser for Drayton Hall.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Container Bar, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Paws on the Patio
What: Monthly happy hour fundraiser for owners and pets to benefit Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25 (includes drink tickets, appetizer buffet)
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2onmAJ0
Friday
Nathalie Dupree
What: Blue Bicycle Books will present a three-course lunch and a discussion of “Nathalie Dupree's Favorite Stories and Recipes” with the author, "deemed the Queen of Southern Cuisine."
When: Noon Oct. 11
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$65
More Info: 843-242-3185, bit.ly/2nMbSf7
Food Tours
What: The Estuary to Table Food Tours are a boat trip through the estuary behind Folly Beach, with a discussion about the habitat, diet, life history and the role of seafood in the diet, with a stop on a nearby barrier island to cook and eat fresh local seafood.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 18
Where: Sunset Cay Marina, 66 9th St. W., Folly Beach
Price: $75
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/35cYilx
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Italy.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Oktoberfest
What: Block party sponsored by Sam Adams, with live music, stein-hoisting competitions, a "Best Dressed" contest and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Sports Pub, 1124 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
More Info: 843-203-3329, bit.ly/2MfcCBD
Oktoberfest
What: Authentic German food, music from the Hans Schmidt German Band, beer from Holy City Brewing, kids’ games and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-723-1611, oktoberfestcharleston.org
African Spice
What: Food documentarian Julian Gooding will share several easy-to-make African recipes and spice blends featuring nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/35aotJW
Wine Strolls
What: Curated wines and strolls on the historic grounds of the estate.
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays in October
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Cocktail Class
What: Tiki Time Cocktail Class in partnership with Diplomatico Rum, featuring demos and tastings.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Coastal Provisions at Wild Dunes, 200 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $35
More Info: 843-886-2200, bit.ly/2LSNQYY
Oyster Roast
What: Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad's second annual Oyster Roast and Silent Auction, with proceeds to benefit the emergency medical response program.
When: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: bit.ly/2LI4gDi
Sunday
Honey Hooplah
What: Visit the honey farm, tour the honey house, pet the goats, eat some snow cones and jump in the bounce houses.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: R and R Acres, 124 R and R Acres Trail, Jamestown
Price: Free
More Info: 843-300-5747, bit.ly/2Iqornq
Oktoberfest
What: Beer, brats and music from High 5.
When: 1-6 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Gene's Haufbrau, 817 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-225-4363, bit.ly/2MmhJQi
Cooking Class
What: Nacho Momma Kitchen presents its first guest chef: owner and CEO of Cast Iron Food Truck.
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $8-$25
More Info: bit.ly/2oUib0l
Pig N' Party
What: Second Sunday all-you-can-eat pig roast with beer specials, specialty cocktails and live music.
When: 3-7 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: The Mill Street Tavern, 504 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $19.99
More Info: 843-884-1177, bit.ly/31OfXxW
Taste of N. Chas.
What: Inaugural Taste of North Charleston, hosted by the Hospitality Expansion Council of the Southeastern Chamber of Commerce, with diverse eateries from throughout the tri-county area, highlighting the North Charleston footprint.
When: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: ExQuis Event & Conference Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: tasteofnorthcharleston.com
Shine On Shindig
What: Fundraiser for the Rina Agriss Blair Foundation, with all-you-can-eat barbecue and oysters, games and kids' activities.
When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston
Price: $30 adult; $15 ages 10-17; free for ages 9 and younger
More Info: 843-795-2757, bit.ly/2oQxzum
Kamayan Dinner
What: A Kamayan feast is a casual dining event where guests all sit together, eat with their hands, and are served a variety of food.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Second State Coffee, 766 South Shelmore Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $55
More Info: 843-793-4402, bit.ly/337SGY5
Tuesday
Wednesday
Les Dames Week
What: The Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International will present a five-day series of events featuring cooking demos, wine and cocktail tastings and food and beverage pairings with some of Charleston’s most acclaimed female chefs, sommeliers and hosts.
When: Various events Oct. 16-20
Where: Various locations
Price: $25-$125
More Info: 843-371-1362, bit.ly/2AMZNJq
Wine Tasting
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2LP5r45
Enslaved, free cooks
What: Chef Kevin Mitchell will discuss his research of Charleston’s enslaved and free African American cooks, including their vital role in shaping the culinary heritage of Charleston and our nation.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GTUpH8