Today
Holiday Pub Crawl
What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns, to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.
When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10
Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)
More Info: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/holiday-pub-crawl
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market
'Prohibition Trail'
What: To celebrate Repeal Day, The Bar at The Spectator will turn into a 1920s-inspired cocktail lounge for its second annual Prohibition Trail, featuring hand-crafted specialty cocktails, light bites and live music. Guests are encouraged to dress in ‘20s attire. Other local cocktail bars participating along the trail include Henry's On The Market, Cane Rhum Bar and Doar Bros.
When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: The Spectator Hotel, 67 State St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-207-4040, bit.ly/35QhsgC
Tamale Workshop
What: Pink Cactus will host an inaugural interactive tamale-making workshop, with tastings and two drinks included in the ticket price. Register in advance.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Pink Cactus Charleston, 100-A Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-764-9343, pinkcactuschs.com
Friday
Family Dinner
What: The Park Café will unveil its new dining room with a four-course family dinner.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: The Park Café, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-410-1070, bit.ly/2DzOjKO
Wine Dinner
What: Edmund’s Oast will host a dinner featuring wine from Cruse Wine Co. and a four-course family-style meal from chef Bob Cook and pastry chef Heather Hutton.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: The Library, Edmund’s Oast Restaurant, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $130 all-inclusive
More Info: 843-727-1145, bit.ly/34XQmnu
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc
Saturday
Breakfast with Santa
What: Burton’s Grill will host a special breakfast with Santa for the whole family. Reservations are required.
When: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Dec. 7 and 14
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: $20; free for ages 2 and younger
More Info: 843-606-2590, bit.ly/2L8MCYU
Holiday Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Homegrown Holiday Bazaar
What: The sixth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will feature 100 local vendors and farmers for a unique shopping opportunity, with hay rides, an antique tractor show, horse rides, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa Land, food trucks and additional activities.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
More Info: 843-793-1234, seaislandschamber.org/holiday-bazaar
Christmas Market
What: The Biergarten’s first Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is the venue’s take on a German Christmas market and in addition to vendors, there will be live music, kids’ activities and visits from Santa.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/37CeqhI
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will wrap up the series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This last class will focus on wines from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Holiday Bar Crawl
What: The third annual Christmas/Chanukah/Kwanzaa/Festivus on King Street Bar Crawl will start at The Brick and make stops at Beer Works, Silver Dollar, Republic, Trio and Mynt for drink specials and more. Costumes encouraged.
When: 3-10 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Check-in: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $26-$30
More Info: bit.ly/34n3OBf
Drayton Oyster Roast
What: Drayton Hall will host an oyster roast with chili and all the fixins, beer from local breweries, music from The Bluestone Ramblers and more.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55-$65
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Sunday Shindig
What: Herd Provisions and Lowcountry Oyster Company will host a neighborhood shindig with local oysters, food from Leaping Waters Farms, craft cocktails, wine and beer, live music and more.
When: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Herd Provisions, 106 Grove St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: herdprovisions.com