Drayton Hall and Herd Provisions will both host oyster roasts this week.

 File/Stephen Massar/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Holiday Pub Crawl

What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns, to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.

When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10

Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)

More Info: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/holiday-pub-crawl

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market

'Prohibition Trail'

What: To celebrate Repeal Day, The Bar at The Spectator will turn into a 1920s-inspired cocktail lounge for its second annual Prohibition Trail, featuring hand-crafted specialty cocktails, light bites and live music. Guests are encouraged to dress in ‘20s attire. Other local cocktail bars participating along the trail include Henry's On The Market, Cane Rhum Bar and Doar Bros.

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: The Spectator Hotel, 67 State St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-207-4040, bit.ly/35QhsgC

Tamale Workshop

What: Pink Cactus will host an inaugural interactive tamale-making workshop, with tastings and two drinks included in the ticket price. Register in advance.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Pink Cactus Charleston, 100-A Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-764-9343, pinkcactuschs.com

Friday

Family Dinner

What: The Park Café will unveil its new dining room with a four-course family dinner.

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: The Park Café, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-410-1070, bit.ly/2DzOjKO

Wine Dinner

What: Edmund’s Oast will host a dinner featuring wine from Cruse Wine Co. and a four-course family-style meal from chef Bob Cook and pastry chef Heather Hutton.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 6

Where: The Library, Edmund’s Oast Restaurant, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $130 all-inclusive

More Info: 843-727-1145, bit.ly/34XQmnu

‘Nightly Spirits’

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Noodle Nights

What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.

When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays

Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston

More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc

Saturday

Breakfast with Santa  

What: Burton’s Grill will host a special breakfast with Santa for the whole family. Reservations are required.

When: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Dec. 7 and 14

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: $20; free for ages 2 and younger

More Info: 843-606-2590, bit.ly/2L8MCYU

Holiday Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Homegrown Holiday Bazaar

What: The sixth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will feature 100 local vendors and farmers for a unique shopping opportunity, with hay rides, an antique tractor show, horse rides, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa Land, food trucks and additional activities.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

More Info: 843-793-1234, seaislandschamber.org/holiday-bazaar

Christmas Market

What: The Biergarten’s first Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is the venue’s take on a German Christmas market and in addition to vendors, there will be live music, kids’ activities and visits from Santa.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7-8

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/37CeqhI

Somm School 

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will wrap up the series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This last class will focus on wines from Argentina, Chile and South Africa.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd

Holiday Bar Crawl

What: The third annual Christmas/Chanukah/Kwanzaa/Festivus on King Street Bar Crawl will start at The Brick and make stops at Beer Works, Silver Dollar, Republic, Trio and Mynt for drink specials and more. Costumes encouraged.

When: 3-10 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Check-in: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $26-$30

More Info: bit.ly/34n3OBf

Drayton Oyster Roast

What: Drayton Hall will host an oyster roast with chili and all the fixins, beer from local breweries, music from The Bluestone Ramblers and more.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55-$65

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Sunday

Brunch Market 

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Sunday Shindig

What: Herd Provisions and Lowcountry Oyster Company will host a neighborhood shindig with local oysters, food from Leaping Waters Farms, craft cocktails, wine and beer, live music and more.

When: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Herd Provisions, 106 Grove St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: herdprovisions.com