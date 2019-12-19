Friday
Holiday Pub Crawl
What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.
When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10
Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)
More Info: 843-577-5535, bit.ly/2OkTTa
Rutledge Dinner
What: The Holiday Candlelight and Sara Rutledge Dinner will feature a self-guided candlelight tour through the house museum decorated for the holidays, followed by a special dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s “The Carolina Housewife” cookbook from 1847. Call for dinner reservations.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. tours; 6-8 p.m. dinner Dec. 20
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55 per person
More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/35zIpVL
Saturday
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Bittermilk Cocktail
What: The Exchange will host a free tasting with locally made Bittermilk bar mixers.
When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2QruHzX
Jingle Jam
What: The inaugural Rusty Bull Jingle Jam holiday party will feature brews, Christmas-infused live music and a Kan Jam tournament.
When: 3-10 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2qXmHMY
Sunday
Wine Tasting
What: The Exchange will host a tasting of holiday-inspired wines to benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 donation
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2QruHzX
Monday
Hanukkah Dinner
What: Celebrate Hanukkah with a traditional Jewish spread from chef Rick Ohlemacher. Register in advance.
When: First seating at 5:30 p.m.; second seating at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2LWAMRT
Tuesday
Sparkling Wine
What: The Exchange will offer a complimentary glass of sparking wine to all guests.
When: Dec. 24 and 31
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081-B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2QruHzX
Feast of 7 Fishes
What: Tomasso will host a five-course Feast of the Seven Fishes, carrying on the tradition of eating seafood on Christmas Eve.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: Tomasso, 1 Turtle Point Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: $65-$90
More Info: 843-266-4070, bit.ly/2svtdek
Chinese-American Dinner
What: On Christmas Eve, Butcher & Bee will turn its menu into a celebration of Chinese-American classics.
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 24
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2EkGjO8