Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Graft Wine Shop, located at 700 King Street, has many bottles of wine to choose from that you can sit down with friends and have a glass of wine or pickup a bottle to take with you.

Today

Oyster Roast

What: The eighth annual oyster roast and silent and live auctions will benefit Carolina Children’s Charity and will feature food, a cash bar and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Water's Edge Cabana Bar, 1407 Shrimp Boat Lane, Mount Pleasant

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-884-4074, bit.ly/2HlDbmw

Beer Dinner 

What: A four-course dinner with five unique beer pairings from Wicked Weed Brewery. Reservations are required.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: 39 Rue de Jean, 39 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 843-722-8881, bit.ly/2HmMy5g

Chess with Charles 

What: Charleston F&B industry staple, Charles Lee (McCrady's, Hank's, Harold's Cabin), also a chess prodigy, will welcome challengers for this special event. He will play up to three opponents simultaneously while on a 20-minute clock. Anyone who can beat Lee will receive dinner for two from Harold's Cabin.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-793-4440

Bikes & Brews

What: Rides will leave Low Country and Summerville Harley-Davidson dealership locations for a ride to Oak Road Brewery. See Chad or Joe for a poker chip redeemable for a beer.

When: Kickstands up 6:15 p.m. Feb. 20; 7-9 p.m. at brewery

Where: Oak Road Brewery, 108-C E. 3rd N. St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2P0tMVB

Friday

Tea Room

What: The eighth annual Tea Room will feature quiche, sandwiches, salad, soups and more, with proceeds to benefit the church’s United Methodist apportionment.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21-22

Where: North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Ave.

More Info: 843-532-7289, facebook.com/ncumctearoom

Tour & Tasting 

What: Take a self-led tour of the Edmondston-Alston House lit solely by candlelight, including the rarely lit chandeliers, followed by light refreshments and a Madeira tasting on the second floor piazza overlooking the Charleston Harbor.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 E. Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2Holgvx

Chocolate Affair

What: This fundraiser for Communities in Schools of the Charleston Area Inc. will feature decadent chocolate desserts, live music and live and silent auctions.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: The College Center and Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston

Price: $125 

More Info: 843-740-6793, cischarleston.org/chocolateaffair

Good Catch Oysterfest 

What: The South Carolina Aquarium will kick off this year’s After Hours events with the Good Catch Oysterfest, featuring fresh oysters, beer, and chili and chowder recipes from local Good Catch partners.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$75

More Info: 843-720-1990, bit.ly/38xjGmP

Saturday

Rock the Block

What: Home Team will host its annual Rock the Block fundraiser for Hogs for the Cause, a non-profit that helps alleviate the emotional and financial strain experienced by children with pediatric cancer and their families, featuring live music and food and beverages.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: hometeambbq.com/happenings

Brew Fitness

What: DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing will host Brew Fitness, an event combining fitness and beer, beginning with a total body workout and ending at the brewery. Open to all levels of fitness experience.

When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22

Where: DUFF Training, 539 Long Point Road, Suite 201, Mount Pleasant

Price: $20 with pint; $16 without pint

More Info: 843-654-4564, facebook.com/dufftraining

Margarita Day 

What: SOL will celebrate National Margarita Day with $5 select Milagro margaritas, food specials and a complimentary tequila tasting with Partida and live music.

When: Feb. 22 (6:30-8:30 p.m. tequila tasting)

Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville

More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com

Oyster Roast

What: The Charleston Museum will host its annual oyster roast for the wildlife sanctuary, which will also include barbecue, live music and tours and discussions with museum archaeologists on the work at Stono Plantation. BYOB.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $45-$55

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/37qwUka

The Roast Roast 

What: Rusty Bull will hold an oyster roast, followed by comedian Drew Howard roasting the owners and staff.

When: 4-10 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10 buckets of oysters

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2SQ2jaa

Oyster Roast Benefit

What: The Charleston Charm “Shucking for Seniors” event will benefit Meals on Wheels of Charleston and feature an oyster roast, barbecue, craft beer, music and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston

Price: $15-$35

More Info: bit.ly/2uK7UH5

Sunday

Jalisco Opening 

What: Grand opening for Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila, featuring taco and margarita specials, a DJ and  kids' activities. Leashed dogs welcome and Charleston Animal Society will have adoptable animals on site.

When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila, 1271 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: 843-638-8844, jalisco-chs.com

Vintage & Vino 

What: This collaboration between Runaround Sue Vintage and Graft Wine Shop will also feature food from Dough Boyz Pizza.

When: 3-6 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Graft Wine Shop, 700-B King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3359, bit.ly/2StXnJa

Roca Patrón Happy Hour 

What: This “Sunday Funday” industry night happy hour will feature guest bartender Kris Watson from Doar Bros., along with $5 Roca Patron signature cocktails, small plates and live music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Parcel 32, 442 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-3474, bit.ly/38xve9I

