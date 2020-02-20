Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Oyster Roast
What: The eighth annual oyster roast and silent and live auctions will benefit Carolina Children’s Charity and will feature food, a cash bar and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Water's Edge Cabana Bar, 1407 Shrimp Boat Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-884-4074, bit.ly/2HlDbmw
Beer Dinner
What: A four-course dinner with five unique beer pairings from Wicked Weed Brewery. Reservations are required.
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: 39 Rue de Jean, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-722-8881, bit.ly/2HmMy5g
Chess with Charles
What: Charleston F&B industry staple, Charles Lee (McCrady's, Hank's, Harold's Cabin), also a chess prodigy, will welcome challengers for this special event. He will play up to three opponents simultaneously while on a 20-minute clock. Anyone who can beat Lee will receive dinner for two from Harold's Cabin.
When: 6 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-4440
Bikes & Brews
What: Rides will leave Low Country and Summerville Harley-Davidson dealership locations for a ride to Oak Road Brewery. See Chad or Joe for a poker chip redeemable for a beer.
When: Kickstands up 6:15 p.m. Feb. 20; 7-9 p.m. at brewery
Where: Oak Road Brewery, 108-C E. 3rd N. St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2P0tMVB
Friday
Tea Room
What: The eighth annual Tea Room will feature quiche, sandwiches, salad, soups and more, with proceeds to benefit the church’s United Methodist apportionment.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21-22
Where: North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Ave.
More Info: 843-532-7289, facebook.com/ncumctearoom
Tour & Tasting
What: Take a self-led tour of the Edmondston-Alston House lit solely by candlelight, including the rarely lit chandeliers, followed by light refreshments and a Madeira tasting on the second floor piazza overlooking the Charleston Harbor.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 E. Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2Holgvx
Chocolate Affair
What: This fundraiser for Communities in Schools of the Charleston Area Inc. will feature decadent chocolate desserts, live music and live and silent auctions.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: The College Center and Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: $125
More Info: 843-740-6793, cischarleston.org/chocolateaffair
Good Catch Oysterfest
What: The South Carolina Aquarium will kick off this year’s After Hours events with the Good Catch Oysterfest, featuring fresh oysters, beer, and chili and chowder recipes from local Good Catch partners.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$75
More Info: 843-720-1990, bit.ly/38xjGmP
Saturday
Rock the Block
What: Home Team will host its annual Rock the Block fundraiser for Hogs for the Cause, a non-profit that helps alleviate the emotional and financial strain experienced by children with pediatric cancer and their families, featuring live music and food and beverages.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: hometeambbq.com/happenings
Brew Fitness
What: DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing will host Brew Fitness, an event combining fitness and beer, beginning with a total body workout and ending at the brewery. Open to all levels of fitness experience.
When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22
Where: DUFF Training, 539 Long Point Road, Suite 201, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20 with pint; $16 without pint
More Info: 843-654-4564, facebook.com/dufftraining
Margarita Day
What: SOL will celebrate National Margarita Day with $5 select Milagro margaritas, food specials and a complimentary tequila tasting with Partida and live music.
When: Feb. 22 (6:30-8:30 p.m. tequila tasting)
Where: SOL Southwest Kitchen, 1101 Stockade Lane, Mount Pleasant; 1651 N. Main St., Summerville
More Info: solsouthwestkitchen.com
Oyster Roast
What: The Charleston Museum will host its annual oyster roast for the wildlife sanctuary, which will also include barbecue, live music and tours and discussions with museum archaeologists on the work at Stono Plantation. BYOB.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $45-$55
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/37qwUka
The Roast Roast
What: Rusty Bull will hold an oyster roast, followed by comedian Drew Howard roasting the owners and staff.
When: 4-10 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10 buckets of oysters
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2SQ2jaa
Oyster Roast Benefit
What: The Charleston Charm “Shucking for Seniors” event will benefit Meals on Wheels of Charleston and feature an oyster roast, barbecue, craft beer, music and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: bit.ly/2uK7UH5
Sunday
Jalisco Opening
What: Grand opening for Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila, featuring taco and margarita specials, a DJ and kids' activities. Leashed dogs welcome and Charleston Animal Society will have adoptable animals on site.
When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila, 1271 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-638-8844, jalisco-chs.com
Vintage & Vino
What: This collaboration between Runaround Sue Vintage and Graft Wine Shop will also feature food from Dough Boyz Pizza.
When: 3-6 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Graft Wine Shop, 700-B King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3359, bit.ly/2StXnJa
Roca Patrón Happy Hour
What: This “Sunday Funday” industry night happy hour will feature guest bartender Kris Watson from Doar Bros., along with $5 Roca Patron signature cocktails, small plates and live music.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Parcel 32, 442 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3474, bit.ly/38xve9I