Today
Wine Dinner
What: Explore the different regions of France each month at NICO’s private three-course wine dinners. This edition will feature the Alsace region. Reservations required.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: NICO Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $65 per person
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/3aI4Fjy
Star Wars Trivia
What: In addition to trivia based on the "Star Wars" franchise, "galactic food and drinks, you will consume and out of this world prizes, you will win."
When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2O0PcRU
Friday
Cooking Class
What: Learn to make pasta from scratch and assemble the perfect lasagna and all the fixings with chef Jullian Abarca, formerly of Coda Del Pesce and One Broad.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 14
Where: Baguette Magic, 792 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $40
More Info: 843-471-5941, bit.ly/3aKkaYA
Saturday
Ice Cream for Breakfast
What: Jeni's will celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with its new breakfast-inspired flavor, Skillet Cinnamon Roll, as well as offer coffee floats. All profits between 8 a.m. and noon will donated to DoSomething.org
When: Feb. 1
Where: Jeni's Scoop Shop, 501-A King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-212-5113, bit.ly/2ROWXvD
Brew Fitness
What: DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing will host Brew Fitness, an event combining fitness and beer, beginning with a total body workout and ending at the brewery. Open to all levels of fitness experience.
When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1
Where: DUFF Training, 539 Long Point Road, Suite 201, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20 with pint; $16 without pint
More Info: 843-654-4564, facebook.com/dufftraining
Pig Roast
What: Pig roast in celebration of owner Matty's 50th birthday and the Wicked Throat Charmer can release.
When: 1-10 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12.50 per plate with three sides
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2TVCFmN
Oyster Roast
What: Roasted local oysters, hot dogs, chili and beer, with live music and kids’ activities, presented by the Charleston Horticultural Society.
When: 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $35-$40; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-579, 9922, bit.ly/37oKRzY
Steam & Shuck
What: The Friends of Philip Simmons Schools will host the annual Steam & Shuck benefit with oysters, BBQ, live entertainment and more, for ages 21 and older.
When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: The Stables at Boals Farm, 242 Boals Farm Road, Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-818-9396, bit.ly/3aMrcMq
Sunday
Super Sunday
What: Super Bowl celebration with Super Sunday Specials all day, including half-price on select beverages and cocktails, $12 select domestic buckets, The Frisco Burger and Kansas City Fried Ribs, with more than $1200 in cash and prizes up for grabs.
When: 11 a.m.-until Feb. 2
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-818-4080, bit.ly/38yUKv0
Tuesday
Tiki Takeover
What: The restaurant will transform into a pop-up tiki paradise for one night only, featuring tiki-themed food and handcrafted tiki cocktails from bartender Michael Leslie.
When: 4-11 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: Renaissance Charleston Hotel, 68 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-534-0300, bit.ly/30RAmCG
Wednesday
Oyster Night
What: Victor Social Club will host 75-cent Oyster Night each Wednesday while supplies last.
When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Where: The Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2tEptYV