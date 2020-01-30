Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Jeni's will celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday with a new breakfast-inspired flavor and coffee floats.

 Provided/Jeni's Scoop Shop

Today

Wine Dinner

What: Explore the different regions of France each month at NICO’s private three-course wine dinners. This edition will feature the Alsace region. Reservations required.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: NICO Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $65 per person

More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/3aI4Fjy

Star Wars Trivia

What: In addition to trivia based on the "Star Wars" franchise, "galactic food and drinks, you will consume and out of this world prizes, you will win."

When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2O0PcRU

Friday

Cooking Class 

What: Learn to make pasta from scratch and assemble the perfect lasagna and all the fixings with chef Jullian Abarca, formerly of Coda Del Pesce and One Broad.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 14

Where: Baguette Magic, 792 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $40

More Info: 843-471-5941, bit.ly/3aKkaYA

Saturday

Ice Cream for Breakfast

What: Jeni's will celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with its new breakfast-inspired flavor, Skillet Cinnamon Roll, as well as offer coffee floats. All profits between 8 a.m. and noon will donated to DoSomething.org

When: Feb. 1

Where: Jeni's Scoop Shop, 501-A King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-212-5113, bit.ly/2ROWXvD

Brew Fitness

What: DUFF Training and Two Blokes Brewing will host Brew Fitness, an event combining fitness and beer, beginning with a total body workout and ending at the brewery. Open to all levels of fitness experience.

When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1

Where: DUFF Training, 539 Long Point Road, Suite 201, Mount Pleasant

Price: $20 with pint; $16 without pint

More Info: 843-654-4564, facebook.com/dufftraining

Pig Roast

What: Pig roast in celebration of owner Matty's 50th birthday and the Wicked Throat Charmer can release.

When: 1-10 p.m. Feb. 1 

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $12.50 per plate with three sides

More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2TVCFmN

Oyster Roast

What: Roasted local oysters, hot dogs, chili and beer, with live music and kids’ activities, presented by the Charleston Horticultural Society.

When: 4-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: $35-$40; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-579, 9922, bit.ly/37oKRzY

Steam & Shuck

What: The Friends of Philip Simmons Schools will host the annual Steam & Shuck benefit with oysters, BBQ, live entertainment and more, for ages 21 and older.

When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: The Stables at Boals Farm, 242 Boals Farm Road, Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-818-9396, bit.ly/3aMrcMq

Sunday

Super Sunday

What: Super Bowl celebration with Super Sunday Specials all day, including half-price on select beverages and cocktails, $12 select domestic buckets, The Frisco Burger and Kansas City Fried Ribs, with more than $1200 in cash and prizes up for grabs.

When: 11 a.m.-until Feb. 2

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-818-4080, bit.ly/38yUKv0

Tuesday

Tiki Takeover

What: The restaurant will transform into a pop-up tiki paradise for one night only, featuring tiki-themed food and handcrafted tiki cocktails from bartender Michael Leslie.

When: 4-11 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: Renaissance Charleston Hotel, 68 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-534-0300, bit.ly/30RAmCG

Wednesday

Oyster Night  

What: Victor Social Club will host 75-cent Oyster Night each Wednesday while supplies last.

When: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: The Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2tEptYV