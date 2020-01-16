Say Grace (copy)

Today

Restaurant Week

What: Continuation of Charleston Restaurant Week, featuring prix fixe lunch and dinner menus from participating restaurants at discounted pre-set prices, e.g. three courses for $25 or $35, two courses for $15, $40 per person, two people for $30, etc.

When: Through Jan. 19

Where: More than 75 area restaurants (see website)

Price: Varies per venue

More Info: bit.ly/30ooR5y

Puppies & Pints

What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.

When: 4 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2SYvF8i

Coffee Launch Party

What: The official launch of the College of Charleston's 1770 Celebration Blend will feature samples of the locally roasted coffee at Kudu’s cafe with music and treats.

When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, 4 Vanderhorst St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-954-5496, bit.ly/39XSPS7

Tour & Tasting

What: Take a self-led tour of the Edmondston-Alston House lit solely by candlelight, including the rarely lit chandeliers, with light refreshments and a tasting of Madeira.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 E. Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/3a2JxEo

Kickin’ It on King

What: Official launch party for Bud Light Seltzer with a bar crawl (Uptown Social CHS, King Street Dispensary, Charleston Beer Works, King Street Public House and Silver Dollar), featuring live music or a DJ at all locations, presented by Southern Eagle SC.

When: 10 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: King Street bars, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/3a4UxRD

Friday

Food Truck Friday

What: This week's Food Truck Friday, hosted by the Summerville Chamber, will welcome Mac Daddy.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 17

Where: Parking lot's sweet tea mural, Summerville Chamber and Visitor Center, 402 N. Main St.

More Info: bit.ly/36NCKwr

‘Nightly Spirits’

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Meditation & Smoothies

What: The Gadsden is teaming up with Still Soul Studio and Hustle Smoothie Bar & Cafe to host a wellness event focusing on meditation and healthy eating habits.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 18

Where: The Gadsden, 5 Gadsdenboro St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-790-2780, bit.ly/37VvMW9

Wine & Chocolate

What: Deep Water and Evolution Through Chocolate present the Winter Wine & Chocolate Pairing, featuring four different types of wine paired with a different chocolate truffle.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island

Price: $20 (includes commemorative glass)

More Info: 843-559-6867, bit.ly/2NnDcd8

Healthy Cooking

What: Learn to make a simple, healthy dinner of salad and veggie pizza for two in the Charlie Cart, a mobile kitchen classroom, in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank. Register in advance.

When: 3 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/36EPUMb

Braise & Brew Dinner

What: The Middleton Place Restaurant will host an evening of braised meats and vegetables paired with local, seasonal beers and micro-brews.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 18

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55-$60

More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/2TekqIT

Sunday

Oyster Roasts

What: Fleet Landing will host weekly oyster roasts on the front deck in January.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 26

Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-722-8100, bit.ly/2tRpo3y

Tuesday

‘Say Grace’

What: Charleston Wine + Food will host Steve Palmer, managing partner and founder of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, and chairman of the Board of Charleston Wine + Food, for a discussion of “Say Grace: How the Restaurant Industry Saved My Life.” Proceeds will benefit Ben's Friends, a nonprofit that offers support groups, fellowship and a path forward for those in the food and beverage industry struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 21

Where: Charleston Wine + Food Test Kitchen, 635 Rutledge Ave., Suite 101, downtown Charleston

Price: $50 (includes signed copy of book)

More Info: 843-727-9998, bit.ly/2R6F0bA