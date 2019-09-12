Today
Restaurant Week
What: Charleston Restaurant Week continues, with local restaurants offering discounted and prix fixe menus, giving area residents the perfect chance to dine at a favorite eatery or try out a new locale.
When: Daily through Sept. 15
Where: Greater Charleston area
Price: Various
More Info: restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com, charlestonrestaurantassociation.com
Beer Week
What: Charleston Beer Week continues, a celebration of local craft beer in 30 breweries and brewpubs with unique events throughout the tri-county area.
When: Daily through Sept. 14
Where: Greater Charleston area
Price: Various
More Info: charlestonbeerweek.com
Food History Tour
What: The “Undiscovered Charleston Food History Tour and Lunch” will feature a 90-minute walking tour with chef guide Forrest Parker, exploring the history of the Holy City and the culinary influences that shaped it into one of the world’s top food destinations. A three-dish tasting with Parker’s recipes will follow at Bistro A Vin (40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston), paired with wines. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (except Tuesdays)
Where: Meet at the pineapple fountain in Waterfront Park at Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: $125 per person
More Info: undiscoveredcharleston.com
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, arts & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, www.monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market
Pints for Preservation
What: Pints for Preservation fundraiser for Drayton Hall.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Paws on the Patio
What: Monthly happy hour fundraiser for owners and pets to benefit Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept.12
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25 (includes drink tickets appetizer buffet)
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2lLcakL
Friday
Ponysaurus Launches
What: Ponysaurus Brewing Co. will kick off its Charleston Launch Weekend with Ponysaurus beers at several special events: The Bar at Husk with snack pairings (76 Queen St., downtown) 5-8 p.m. Friday; Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint with lunch (1622 Highland Ave., James Island) noon-3 p.m. Saturday; The Royal American with Flipturn and Whitehall (970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston) at 9 p.m. Saturday
More Info: ponysaurusbrewing.com/south-carolina
‘Drink History’
What: Palmetto Brewing Company will host “Drink History,” a historic tour of The Powder Magazine, The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon and The Dr. David Ramsay House, sampling a different craft beer at each location, followed by more craft beer from Palmetto Brewing and food from Halls Signature Events at the home of the South Carolina Historical Society Museum.
When: 6-8 p.m. tour; 8-10 p.m. after-party Sept. 13
Where: South Carolina Historical Society Museum, 100 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org/event/drink-history
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
BBQ Class
What: The Southern BBQ Network (SBN) will hold a certified judges training class. SBN provides certified BBQ judges to organizations that hold events to raise funds for local charitable causes. Lunch will be included.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Summerville Masonic Lodge, 111 N. Main St.
Price: $25 class; $17.50 single membership; $30 couple’s membership
More Info: 843-425-4186, sbbqn.com
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on viticulture and vinification.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
What: The Timrod Library will host a Lowcountry Shrimp Boil fundraiser with all the classic “fixins” and attendees can dine-in or have a picnic on the porch.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $25 per plate
More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Sunday Brunch
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will kick off its Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park fall series with food trucks and live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. This week, music will be provided by local indie rock band Argot, with local food trucks Semilla, Lola’s Lumpia and Pita Stroller. Beverage vendors will also be on site.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org./calendar
‘Bach and Eggs!’
What: The Taylor Music Group will kick off its 2019-2020 season with a special brunch, featuring performances from numerous members of the Taylor Festival Choir and more.
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Lance Hall, Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com/tickets
Shrimp Boil
What: Sculpture in the South will celebrate its 21st anniversary with a shrimp boil.
When: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $20
More Info: 843-696-0761, bit.ly/2kBrJv8
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
‘Talk Murder to Me’
What: Join the podcasters from “Talk Murder to Me” for an evening of true-crime, comedy and murder-themed beer, which will be recorded live on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcast.
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Bpvd., Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-872-4201, bit.ly/2lBDsKt
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com