Charleston Beer Week continues with a celebration of local craft breweries and brewpubs.

Today

Restaurant Week 

What: Charleston Restaurant Week continues, with local restaurants offering discounted and prix fixe menus, giving area residents the perfect chance to dine at a favorite eatery or try out a new locale.

When: Daily through Sept. 15

Where: Greater Charleston area

Price: Various

More Info: restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com, charlestonrestaurantassociation.com

Beer Week  

What: Charleston Beer Week continues, a celebration of local craft beer in 30 breweries and brewpubs with unique events throughout the tri-county area.

When: Daily through Sept. 14

Where: Greater Charleston area

Price: Various

More Info: charlestonbeerweek.com

Food History Tour   

What: The “Undiscovered Charleston Food History Tour and Lunch” will feature a 90-minute walking tour with chef guide Forrest Parker, exploring the history of the Holy City and the culinary influences that shaped it into one of the world’s top food destinations. A three-dish tasting with Parker’s recipes will follow at Bistro A Vin (40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston), paired with wines. Registration required.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (except Tuesdays)

Where: Meet at the pineapple fountain in Waterfront Park at Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

Price: $125 per person

More Info: undiscoveredcharleston.com

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, arts & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, www.monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market

Pints for Preservation

What: Pints for Preservation fundraiser for Drayton Hall.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Paws on the Patio   

What: Monthly happy hour fundraiser for owners and pets to benefit Charleston Animal Society.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept.12

Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25 (includes drink tickets appetizer buffet)

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2lLcakL

Friday

Ponysaurus Launches    

What: Ponysaurus Brewing Co. will kick off its Charleston Launch Weekend with Ponysaurus beers at several special events: The Bar at Husk with snack pairings (76 Queen St., downtown) 5-8 p.m. Friday; Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint with lunch (1622 Highland Ave., James Island) noon-3 p.m. Saturday; The Royal American with Flipturn and Whitehall (970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston) at 9 p.m. Saturday

More Info: ponysaurusbrewing.com/south-carolina

‘Drink History’   

What: Palmetto Brewing Company will host “Drink History,” a historic tour of The Powder Magazine, The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon and The Dr. David Ramsay House, sampling a different craft beer at each location, followed by more craft beer from Palmetto Brewing and food from Halls Signature Events at the home of the South Carolina Historical Society Museum.

When: 6-8 p.m. tour; 8-10 p.m. after-party Sept. 13

Where: South Carolina Historical Society Museum, 100 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org/event/drink-history

‘Nightly Spirits’

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

BBQ Class

What: The Southern BBQ Network (SBN) will hold a certified judges training class. SBN provides certified BBQ judges to organizations that hold events to raise funds for local charitable causes. Lunch will be included.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Summerville Masonic Lodge, 111 N. Main St.

Price: $25 class; $17.50 single membership; $30 couple’s membership

More Info: 843-425-4186, sbbqn.com

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on viticulture and vinification.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $20 per class

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Lowcountry Shrimp Boil

What: The Timrod Library will host a Lowcountry Shrimp Boil fundraiser with all the classic “fixins” and attendees can dine-in or have a picnic on the porch.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $25 per plate

More Info: 843-871-4600, thetimrodlibrary.org

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Sunday Brunch   

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will kick off its Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park fall series with food trucks and live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. This week, music will be provided by local indie rock band Argot, with local food trucks Semilla, Lola’s Lumpia and Pita Stroller. Beverage vendors will also be on site.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org./calendar

‘Bach and Eggs!’

What: The Taylor Music Group will kick off its 2019-2020 season with a special brunch, featuring performances from numerous members of the Taylor Festival Choir and more.

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Lance Hall, Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-819-6961, tmgcharleston.com/tickets

Shrimp Boil

What: Sculpture in the South will celebrate its 21st anniversary with a shrimp boil.

When: 4-6 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.

Price: $20

More Info: 843-696-0761, bit.ly/2kBrJv8

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

‘Talk Murder to Me’

What: Join the podcasters from “Talk Murder to Me” for an evening of true-crime, comedy and murder-themed beer, which will be recorded live on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcast.

When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Bpvd., Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-872-4201, bit.ly/2lBDsKt

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

