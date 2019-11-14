Today
Food Tour
What: The “Undiscovered Charleston Food History Tour and Lunch” will feature a 90-minute walking tour with chef guide Forrest Parker, exploring the history of the Holy City and the culinary influences that shaped it into one of the world’s top food destinations. A three-dish tasting with Parker’s recipes will follow at Bistro A Vin (40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston), paired with wines. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (except Tuesdays)
Where: Meet at the pineapple fountain in Waterfront Park at Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: $125 per person
More Info: bit.ly/2lTqhVk
Puppies & Pints
What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/32fvtSM
Beer-of-the-Year
What: To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the College of Charleston, Holy City Brewing has partnered with three student teams to create a commemorative beer. Voting will run through Nov. 24, and the winner will be named the #CofC 250 beer.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Baker and Brewer, 94 Stuart St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-5496, bit.ly/2oVURiW
Wine Tasting
What: The Two Fat Olives food truck will be at the shop's weekly drop-in wine tasting event. This month's community partner is Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081-B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 donation to community partner
More Info: 843-990-9449, facebook.com/edmundsoastexchange
Paws on the Patio
What: Monthly happy hour fundraiser for owners and pets to benefit Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25 (includes drink tickets, appetizer buffet)
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2onmAJ0
Saturday
Gathering of the Fork
What: A gathering of local professional chefs offering sample sized portions of their culinary fare, ranging in price from $1 to $5, in partnership with the Low Country Food Bank.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 518-612-0966, gatheringofthefork.com
Wine Course
What: Bacchus & Books' WSET Wine Course is an intro level course and no prior wine knowledge is required, but also is good for food and beverage/hospitality professionals.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: South Carolina Historical Society, 100 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250-$275
More Info: 843-566-3034, bit.ly/2pZdz9Z
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley instructs a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from California, Oregon and Washington.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Beer Mile Run
What: Proceeds from the third annual Betty Carlton Beer Mile will benefit the I GOT LEGS mission to re-enable people with physical challenges.
When: Noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$90
More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/36Rzgt0
Brunch Holiday
What: Brunch Holiday with the Wonder Trucks food truck collective on select Saturdays with live music and a happy hour.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: The Inn at Middleton Place, 4290 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-556-0500, bit.ly/32Cmcop
Estuary to Table
What: This boat trip through the estuary behind Folly Beach will talk about the habitat, diet, life history and the role of the seafood of the day. Stop on a nearby barrier island to cook and eat fresh local seafood.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Sunset Cay Marina, 66 W. 9th St., Folly Beach
Price: $75
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2Jnx2Yr
Sunday
‘Shuckin’ in Nature’
What: Oyster roast fundraiser for the South Carolina Shellfish Growers Association, with local vendors with outdoor gear, music from the Black Diamond Band, raffles and more.
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Extension, North Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-410-1315, bit.ly/2NSPJoi
Wednesday
Wine Dinner
What: The oyster bar with French cuisine will host a four-course Beaujolais wine dinner. Call for reservations.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: NICO, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $65 per person
More Info: 843-352-7969, nicoshemcreek.com