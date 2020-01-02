Oyster detail.jpg (copy) (copy)
Fleet Landing will host weekly oysters roasts on Sundays in January. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Friday

Holiday Pub Crawl

What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns, to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.

When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10

Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)

More Info: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/holiday-pub-crawl

Sara Rutledge Dinner

What: Guests will take a self-guided candlelight tour of the Middleton Place House Museum decorated for the holidays and then stroll over to the Middleton Place Restaurant for a dinner inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s “The Carolina Housewife,” a cookbook published in 1847.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Middleton Place, 4290 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Price: $55

More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/37cGxTO

‘Nightly Spirits’

What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.

When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk

Saturday

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Oyster Roasts

What: Fleet Landing will host weekly oyster roasts on the front deck in January.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 26

Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-722-8100, bit.ly/2tRpo3y