Friday
Holiday Pub Crawl
What: The annual Holiday Pub Crawl features an escort by a local guide to several pubs and taverns, to hear the stories and legends of Charleston’s unique culture and history. A portion of the proceeds benefit the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reservations required.
When: 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Jan. 10
Where: Departs from Tommy Condon's Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $38 per person (includes appetizers and holiday treats)
More Info: 843-577-5535, pubtourcharleston.com/holiday-pub-crawl
Sara Rutledge Dinner
What: Guests will take a self-guided candlelight tour of the Middleton Place House Museum decorated for the holidays and then stroll over to the Middleton Place Restaurant for a dinner inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s “The Carolina Housewife,” a cookbook published in 1847.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Middleton Place, 4290 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/37cGxTO
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Oyster Roasts
What: Fleet Landing will host weekly oyster roasts on the front deck in January.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 26
Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-8100, bit.ly/2tRpo3y