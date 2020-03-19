Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

EDITOR’S NOTE: The events listed throughout calendars in The Post and Courier and Charleston Scene are subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact event organizers for last-minute changes.
Today
Tea Room
What: The annual Tea Room will serve tomato pie, she-crab soup, okra soup, a variety of salads and sandwiches, and many homemade desserts for takeout only. The Gift Shop will showcase the work of local artisans, native plants and estate items. All proceeds of the Tea Room and Gift Shop are donated to local, national, and global ministries.
When: 11:30 a.m. March 19
Where: St. Paul's Anglican Church, 316 West Carolina Ave., Summerville
Price: $4-$9.50
More Info: 843-873-1991, ext. 11, bit.ly/2V346eQ
Happy Hour History
What: The Charleston Museum will present an event series on William Hogarth’s scandalous and symbolic Marriage a la Mode prints, beginning with a discussion by the museum’s chief of education in the garden. Light refreshments will be offered.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. March 19
Where: Heyward-Washington House, 87 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/39HFtZg
Saturday
‘90s Bar Crawl
What: This ‘90s-themed bar crawl will feature seven bars, drink specials and ‘90s music galore.
When: 3-10 p.m. March 21
Where: King Street, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$35
More Info: bit.ly/2U3j2Yn
Two Fat Olives
What: Edmund's Oast Exchange will host the Two Fat Olives food truck, with Italian fare and Italian wines by the glass in the shop.
When: 5-8 p.m. March 21
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081-B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/33ifwO6
Sunday
Hatha & Hops Yoga
What: A “beertender” and certified Hatha yoga teacher will lead a 45-minute yoga class, followed by a pint of beer. Extra yoga mats available.
When: 11 a.m. March 22
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2W7XXOZ
Sunday Brunch
What: Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park will feature live music by local Americana band Sideshow Americans, as well as food from local food trucks and beer, wine and mimosas available for purchase. Leashed pets are permitted and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 22
Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15; free for ages and 12 and younger
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/33dAaik
‘90s Brunch
What: The Midnight City Band will return to the main stage with all of your favorite 1990s hits for the '90's Brunch.
When: Noon-3 p.m. March 22
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/2w3FWqB
Irish Whiskey Tasting
What: Learn about Irish whiskey from expert John Grindstaff from Southern Wine and Spirits while tasting the various different brands. Proceeds go to the Charleston Gaelic Athletic Association.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. March 22
Where: McCann's Irish Pub, 2700 N. Highway 17, Suite C-120, Mount Pleasant
Price: $35
More Info: 843-800-5080, bit.ly/33hSdni
Wednesday
Garden Strolls
What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 25
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/3cASrKL
Sip & Script
What: Two Blokes will host a night of craft beer and an introductory workshop to modern calligraphy with a pointed dip pen and ink.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. March 25
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $70
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2Wb21yf