Food & Beverage calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Happy Hour
What: The Cocktail Bandits will create signature cocktails, in partnership with Dixie Vodka, with passed hors d'oeuvres. Ten percent of all register sales for the evening will benefit The Bee Cause, a STEAM-based curriculum with educational hives that build learning opportunities in classrooms and communities.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Savannah Bee Company, 276 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-5664, savannahbee.com
Wine Dinner
What: Explore the different regions of France each month at NICO’s private three-course wine dinners. This edition will feature the Burgundy region.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: NICO Oysters + Seafood, 201 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $65
More Info: 843-352-7969, bit.ly/32kr0Ag
Wine Dinner
What: Edmund’s Oast will host a wine dinner inspired by Innate Wines and featuring its founder/winemaker Nate DeCamps, a native South Carolinian.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Edmund's Oast, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $130
More Info: 843-727-1145, bit.ly/2VghoEW
Anniversary Party
What: Republic will celebrate being in business for seven years with welcome cocktails during the first hour and hors d'oeuvres, as well as live music and seven special cocktails for $7.
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $77
More Info: 843-724-7400, bit.ly/37L0Pne
Friday
Slow Fish Pop-Up
What: Babas will offer a special menu highlighting sustainable food and drink to celebrate Abundant Seafood's work supporting good, clean and fair seafood. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Slow Food’s Slow Fish efforts.
When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Babas on Cannon, 11 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-284-6260, bit.ly/2SReVzl
Clover Club
What: This Shaken & Stirred event in The Library will feature servings of the classic raspberry concoction that dates as far back as the late 1800s, the Clover Club.
When: 5-6 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2STqBl9
Saturday
Mardi Crawl
What: The Lowcountry Parrot Head Club will host its 16th annual Mardi Crawl on Shem Creek, a "Party with a Purpose" fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association of South Carolina, Pet Helpers and additional local charities. Friday's pre-party at RB's (97 Church St., Mount Pleasant) will feature food and drink specials, a silent auction and music from DJ Jerry Scott. Saturday's Mardi Crawl will include interactive games, food and drink specials and live music from Flash Rob, Taco Donkey, the Lauren Hill Band and Saluda Shoals. Participating venues on Shem Creek include Red's, RB's, Vickery's Bar & Grill (1313 Shrimp Boat Lane), Water's Edge (1407 Shrimp Boat Lane) and Saltwater Cowboys (130 Mill St.). Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie has declared this Saturday as "Lowcountry Parrot Head Day."
When: Pre-party 7 p.m. Feb. 28; Mardi Crawl 1 p.m., after-party 7 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Registration at Red's Ice House, 98 Church St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$30
More Info: facebook.com/LCParrotheads
Oyster Roast
What: The third annual Brick House Oyster Roast & Wild Game Grill Fundraiser also will include chili and live music. BYOB. All proceeds will go toward stabilizing the ruins of the plantation.
When: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Brick House Plantation, Brick House Road, Edisto Island
Price: $40
More Info: bit.ly/2SQWRW0
Wednesday March 4
Oyster Night
What: Victor Social Club will host $.75 Oyster Night each Wednesday while supplies last.
When: 4:30 p.m. March 4
Where: The Victor Social Club, 39-F John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 803-728-5458, bit.ly/2tEptYV