Today
‘Hardscoop Smash’
What: Hardscoop Distillery and Bar Mash have partnered to create a signature cocktail to benefit local and national agriculture initiatives, The Green Heart Project and Toast the Trees, which will be available for purchase for one month.
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-2636, barmashchs.com
‘Cook With Us’
What: Learn how to saute veggies for a pasta dish through hands-on instruction in the Charlie Cart mobile kitchen.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’on Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2mm9ACt
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Saturday
Tailer's Ball
What: The annual Flood Tide Co. Tailer's Ball to celebrate the local fishing community will feature food trucks, live music from Solid Country Gold, bull riding, raffles and more.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2n4zsmP
Happy Hour Cruise
What: The Party for the Pups Happy Hour Cruise on the Charleston Party Cat (catamaran) will benefit the Charleston Animal Society. BYOB.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: 1 Ashley Point Drive, Slip E-19, Charleston
Price: $48
More Info: bit.ly/2n4MPn3
Sunday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class is a continuation on wines from France.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Burpees & Beer
What: DUFF and Two Blokes Brewery will host Burpees & Beer for Bahamas will benefit hurricane relief efforts in the Abaco Islands, featuring team burpee competitions, food trucks, vendors and more. See website for competition fee info.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: DUFF, 539 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2nUz5v0
Shindig
What: Join owner and farmer Alec Bradford and executive chef Alex Eaton for a neighborhood shindig featuring tasty bites from their farm to table menu.
When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Herd Provisions, 106 Grove St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$50
More Info: 8436374145, herdprovisions.com/events
Wednesday
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine (in a commemorative wine glass), food from Sabor Cubarican Cuisine and Oh So Gelato, and live music from Nathan Calhoun.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOGwdP
Wine Tasting
What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org