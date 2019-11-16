Today
Launch Party
What: Drop-in launch party for California's Innate Winery, with native South Carolinian, Nathan DeCamps, winery founder and winemaker, with tastings and small bites.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 suggested donation will benefit Lowcountry Orphanage
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2QruHzX
Taste of Hutson Alley
What: A collaborative dining event with the restaurants of Hutson Alley and surrounding areas includes champagne, specialty cocktails and craft beer available for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Hutson Alley, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$75
More Info: 803-728-5458, hutsonalley.com
Friday
Turkey Bowling
What: Bring in a turkey to donate for the chance to bowl three frames with a frozen turkey bowling ball for a shot at a $50 Rusty Bull gift card. Turkeys and proceeds will benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.
When: 5-10 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co, 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/357Z8zm
Oyster Roast
What: The Rotary Club of Goose Creek will host an old-fashioned oyster roast featuring all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and hot dogs. There will be live music and more. Proceeds benefit Helping Hands of Goose Creek, The Andy & Elmer Literacy Project for second-graders at five Goose Creek elementary schools.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 501 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-737-3302, bit.ly/2XjXzvD
‘Nightly Spirits’
What: This pub crawl will take participants on a tour of haunted pubs and other spooky stops around Charleston.
When: 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Henry’s on Market, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 1-844-678-8687, bit.ly/2NoPdBk
Noodle Nights
What: Container Bar will extend its food hours on Friday nights to feature a menu from Sap-Lai Charleston.
When: 10 p.m.-midnight Fridays
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mt. Pleasant St., Charleston
More Info: 843-793-1480, bit.ly/2H0svKc
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley teaches series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Australia and New Zealand.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner
What: Presented by Project Street Outreach, the sixth annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner is for homeless veterans, active duty service members and their family members in crisis. There will be a free meal, live entertainment, clothing, toiletries and support agencies. Proof of military service is required.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-906-8433, psoinc.org
Murder Mystery Dinner
What: The “Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show” has attendees as participants in solving a crime that takes place during this exclusive dinner event. Remember: Everyone is a suspect.
When: 6-9 p.m. on various Saturdays (see website for details)
Where: Embassy Suites & Convention Center, 5055 International Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $59.99
More Info: bit.ly/2pW3kmZ
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Beards & Brunch
What: At this special Sunday Funday Brunch, Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will have a beard-friendly menu along with special guests from the Holy City Beard & Moustache Society to help judge beard and mustache contests. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Movember Foundation.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2qaYKBt
Box Wine Tasting
What: The EO Exchange a and Boxxle will host a free wine tasting featuring a selection of unique boxed varietals.
When: 2-3 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/32TVoQD
Wednesday
Turkey Fry
What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will hold its annual Turkey Fry to cook the donated turkeys while enjoying some complimentary Rusty Bull beers. Turkeys and proceeds to benefit the North Charleston Dream Center Clinic.
When: 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2OjEyVT
Wine Tasting
What: Free tasting of Thanksgiving-inspired wines.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2QruHzX