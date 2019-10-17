Summerville Italian Feast (copy)

The annual Summerville Italian Feast will be Oct. 20 in Hutchinson Square.

Today

Les Dames Week

What: The Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International presents a series of events featuring cooking demonstrations, wine and cocktail tastings and food and beverage pairings with some of Charleston’s female chefs, sommeliers and hosts.

When: Various dates and times through Oct. 20

Where: Various locations

Price: $25-$125

More Info: 843-371-1362, bit.ly/2AMZNJq

Prohibition Party 

What: The SC Historical Society Museum will celebrate the 100th anniversary of prohibition, with a "Roaring Twenties" theme for attire, food and music.

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Palmetto Brewing, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$75

More Info: 843-723-3225, ext. 111

Friday

Mushroom Gathering   

What: The sixth annual Mushroom Gathering will feature tastings from local chefs, local brews, discussions with farmers, live music, vendors and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: GrowFood Carolina Warehouse, 990 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$55

More Info: bit.ly/2B2alEE

Breweries for Breasts   

What: A special pink night at Rusty Bull to benefit the American Cancer Society in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2OFRabB

Saturday

Somm School   

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Spain.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $20 per class

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd

Halloween Bar Crawl 

What: Head down to King Street for a Halloween bar crawl featuring DJs at most stops, drink specials, swag and over $1,000 in costume contest prize money. Participating venues include Beer Works, Silver Dollar, Trio, Mynt, Classic on King and King Street Public House.

When: 2-5 p.m. check-in Oct. 19 (crawl until 10 p.m.)

Where: Check-in at The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$35

More Info: 843-998-6828, bit.ly/2nER8pm

Festival of Beers 

What: The 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers presented by Kickin' Chicken will feature more than 100 American and international ales, stouts, lagers, pilsners and specialty brews, several food trucks and music from the Trapfire Brothers.

When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$70

More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2oCpA4y

Sunday

Brunch Series 

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host the second event in its fall series of Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park with food trucks from Roti Rolls, Greekin' Out, Street Bird, Westside and music from the Lee Barbour Trio.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31adpcj

Italian Feast 

What: Authentic Italian cuisine, a variety of imported Italian wines in the heart of downtown, arts and entertainment that celebrates the Italian culture and heritage.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: summervilleitalianfeast.com

Oyster Roast 

What: Home Team will host its semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin’, including all-you-can-eat steamed oysters served, whole hog barbecue and entertainment from local musician Haley Mae Campbell.

When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. October 20

Where: Home Team BBQ, West Ashley, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-225-7427, bit.ly/2OHgYEk

Sushi in the Sukkah 

What: This Sukkot celebration will include a sushi bar, open bar, a petting zoo and additional children's entertainment and activities. RSVP requested.

When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2qbiCnz

RumRootz 

What: Halloween edition of the RumRootz: Taste of the Caribbean fundraiser, featuring Jamaican and Trinidadian cuisine and music and rum cocktails. Pirate costumes encouraged for a Halloween costume contest. Proceeds benefit the fight against childhood sexual abuse and trafficking in Jamaica.

When: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $40-$70

More Info: rumrootz.com

Oyster Roast

What: The eighth annual HALOS oyster roast will feature all-you-can-eat oysters, puled pork, hot dogs and more, with live music and a silent auction.

When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Harborside East, 28 Bridgeside Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $50-$60

More Info: charlestonhalos.org/oyster-roast

Italian Wine Dinner

What: This four-course Italian wine dinner will feature special guest Natalia Fabrizzi.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Revival Restaurant, 162 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $95

More Info: 843 414 2335, bit.ly/32bfZQL

Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday

What: Guests can enjoy wine (in a commemorative glass), food from Happy Thai and Miss Katie's Sweets, and live music from Mark Jackson.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOGwdP