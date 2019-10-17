Today
Les Dames Week
What: The Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International presents a series of events featuring cooking demonstrations, wine and cocktail tastings and food and beverage pairings with some of Charleston’s female chefs, sommeliers and hosts.
When: Various dates and times through Oct. 20
Where: Various locations
Price: $25-$125
More Info: 843-371-1362, bit.ly/2AMZNJq
Prohibition Party
What: The SC Historical Society Museum will celebrate the 100th anniversary of prohibition, with a "Roaring Twenties" theme for attire, food and music.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Palmetto Brewing, 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$75
More Info: 843-723-3225, ext. 111
Friday
Mushroom Gathering
What: The sixth annual Mushroom Gathering will feature tastings from local chefs, local brews, discussions with farmers, live music, vendors and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: GrowFood Carolina Warehouse, 990 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$55
More Info: bit.ly/2B2alEE
Breweries for Breasts
What: A special pink night at Rusty Bull to benefit the American Cancer Society in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 West Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2OFRabB
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will begin another series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on wines from Spain.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per class
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2maD9Xd
Halloween Bar Crawl
What: Head down to King Street for a Halloween bar crawl featuring DJs at most stops, drink specials, swag and over $1,000 in costume contest prize money. Participating venues include Beer Works, Silver Dollar, Trio, Mynt, Classic on King and King Street Public House.
When: 2-5 p.m. check-in Oct. 19 (crawl until 10 p.m.)
Where: Check-in at The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$35
More Info: 843-998-6828, bit.ly/2nER8pm
Festival of Beers
What: The 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers presented by Kickin' Chicken will feature more than 100 American and international ales, stouts, lagers, pilsners and specialty brews, several food trucks and music from the Trapfire Brothers.
When: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$70
More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2oCpA4y
Sunday
Brunch Series
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host the second event in its fall series of Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park with food trucks from Roti Rolls, Greekin' Out, Street Bird, Westside and music from the Lee Barbour Trio.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31adpcj
Italian Feast
What: Authentic Italian cuisine, a variety of imported Italian wines in the heart of downtown, arts and entertainment that celebrates the Italian culture and heritage.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: summervilleitalianfeast.com
Oyster Roast
What: Home Team will host its semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin’, including all-you-can-eat steamed oysters served, whole hog barbecue and entertainment from local musician Haley Mae Campbell.
When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. October 20
Where: Home Team BBQ, West Ashley, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-225-7427, bit.ly/2OHgYEk
Sushi in the Sukkah
What: This Sukkot celebration will include a sushi bar, open bar, a petting zoo and additional children's entertainment and activities. RSVP requested.
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-884-2323, bit.ly/2qbiCnz
RumRootz
What: Halloween edition of the RumRootz: Taste of the Caribbean fundraiser, featuring Jamaican and Trinidadian cuisine and music and rum cocktails. Pirate costumes encouraged for a Halloween costume contest. Proceeds benefit the fight against childhood sexual abuse and trafficking in Jamaica.
When: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $40-$70
More Info: rumrootz.com
Oyster Roast
What: The eighth annual HALOS oyster roast will feature all-you-can-eat oysters, puled pork, hot dogs and more, with live music and a silent auction.
When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Harborside East, 28 Bridgeside Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $50-$60
More Info: charlestonhalos.org/oyster-roast
Italian Wine Dinner
What: This four-course Italian wine dinner will feature special guest Natalia Fabrizzi.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Revival Restaurant, 162 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $95
More Info: 843 414 2335, bit.ly/32bfZQL
Wednesday
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine (in a commemorative glass), food from Happy Thai and Miss Katie's Sweets, and live music from Mark Jackson.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOGwdP