Spanglish

The Cuban fare pop-up Spanglish will host its last pop-up at The Daily of the year. File/Provided

 File/Provided

Today

Dinner Cruise

What: A holiday dinner cruise with live music from The Plantation Singers, a gourmet buffet and a two-hour cruise through the Charleston harbor aboard the Carolina Queen.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Friday

Sushi Class

What: A hands-on Genji sushi class where students will learn about the traditions, history and steps of sushi making. Each student will make a salmon avocado roll, Cucumber maki roll and shrimp California futomaki roll. The event will also feature a sake tasting.

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Whole Foods Market, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-329-6540, bit.ly/2ExyXrW

Saturday

High to Lowcountry

What: High to Lowcountry will bring its barbecue fare and traditional Lowcountry sides to Westbrook Brewing Co.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Westbrook Brewing Co., 510 Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-654-9114, westbrookbrewing.com

Candlelight Dinner

What: A holiday dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s cookbook published in 1847 and a self-guided tour of the House Museum in its holiday decor.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Sunday

Brunch Market

What: The Pour House will hosts its weekly Sunday brunch farmers market featuring local food trucks, farmers and art vendors. The market also includes live music from Kanika Kay Kay Moore and The Motown Throwdown.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Grower Champagne

What: A tasting of Grower Champagne in honor of New Years’ Eve.

When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: Edmund’s Past Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Spanglish

What: Cuban fare pop-up Spanglish will take over The Daily with its empanadas, croquettes, ceviche and more.

When: 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 30

Where: The Daily, 652-B King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Varies

More Info: 843-619-0151, shopthedaily.com

Monday

NYE Dinner Cruise

What: Spiritline Cruises will host a special New Years Eve edition of their dinner cruise including a champagne toast, party favors and music by Vincent Rivers Duo and Dave Landeo Duo.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $99

More Info: 843-722-2628, spiritlinecruises.com/new-years-eve-dinner-cruise

Tuesday

Red Sauce Night

What: Spero and Ember and Ashes will team up to bring classic Italian dishes to the Fermentory. The event will feature live music by Derek Cribb.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Jan. 1

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Varies

More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com