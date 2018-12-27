Today
Dinner Cruise
What: A holiday dinner cruise with live music from The Plantation Singers, a gourmet buffet and a two-hour cruise through the Charleston harbor aboard the Carolina Queen.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Friday
Sushi Class
What: A hands-on Genji sushi class where students will learn about the traditions, history and steps of sushi making. Each student will make a salmon avocado roll, Cucumber maki roll and shrimp California futomaki roll. The event will also feature a sake tasting.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Whole Foods Market, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-329-6540, bit.ly/2ExyXrW
Saturday
High to Lowcountry
What: High to Lowcountry will bring its barbecue fare and traditional Lowcountry sides to Westbrook Brewing Co.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Westbrook Brewing Co., 510 Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-654-9114, westbrookbrewing.com
Candlelight Dinner
What: A holiday dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s cookbook published in 1847 and a self-guided tour of the House Museum in its holiday decor.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Sunday
Brunch Market
What: The Pour House will hosts its weekly Sunday brunch farmers market featuring local food trucks, farmers and art vendors. The market also includes live music from Kanika Kay Kay Moore and The Motown Throwdown.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Grower Champagne
What: A tasting of Grower Champagne in honor of New Years’ Eve.
When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Edmund’s Past Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Spanglish
What: Cuban fare pop-up Spanglish will take over The Daily with its empanadas, croquettes, ceviche and more.
When: 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 30
Where: The Daily, 652-B King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-619-0151, shopthedaily.com
Monday
NYE Dinner Cruise
What: Spiritline Cruises will host a special New Years Eve edition of their dinner cruise including a champagne toast, party favors and music by Vincent Rivers Duo and Dave Landeo Duo.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $99
More Info: 843-722-2628, spiritlinecruises.com/new-years-eve-dinner-cruise
Tuesday
Red Sauce Night
What: Spero and Ember and Ashes will team up to bring classic Italian dishes to the Fermentory. The event will feature live music by Derek Cribb.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com