Frothy Beard

Frothy Beard will host a special Valentine's Day cheesecake and beer pairing all day Feb. 14.

 File/Marie Rodriguez/provided

Today

Cheesecake & Beer

What: A selection of four beers paired with specialty cheesecakes to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com

Friday

Coffee Brewing

What: Two-hour class where attendees will learn how to perfect their coffee routine with a guided coffee tasting that will provide context for your flavor preferences and explore the fundamentals of brewing.

When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Counter Culture Coffee, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 888-238-5282, bit.ly/2Bpqi8m

Saturday

Chocolate Tasting

What: A chocolate tasting experience to learn about fine craft chocolate, paired with sparkling wine.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Bar & Cocoa, 1111 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $40

More Info: 843-732-4350, barandcocoa.com

Burgers & Brews

What: A collaborative dinner with Highland Brewing and Sesame Burgers featuring a special curated menu.

When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Sesame Burgers and Beer, 675 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-5553, sesameburgersandbeer.com

Sunday

Fleet Fest 

What: Sixth annual FleetFest Oyster Roast featuring local oysters, brews, cocktails and more. The event will feature a DJ set and photo booth.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17

Where: Fleet Landing, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-722-8100, fleetlanding.net

Cider & Crudo

What: A collaborative meal for guests to taste through six ciders from local Botanist & Barrel paired with small plates by Sushiwa Izakya.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 17

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St. , downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2I29FFH

Oyster Roast

What: Camp Happy Days will host its annual NASCAR Oyster Roast and Silent Auction, presented by the Fellowship Society of Charleston and will include additional food, games and raffles.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 17

Where: Fellowship Society of Charleston, 1035 Jenkins Road, Charleston

Price: $30-$35

More Info: 843-763-7644, bit.ly/2RN6Ck1

Monday

Meatless Monday

What: Semilla’s fifth installment of a vegetable-centered monthly pop-up menu of Mexican-inspired, mostly vegan and gluten-free options.

When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Semilla, 218 President St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3175, semillachs.com

Wednesday

Oysters on the Dock

What: Tavern & Table will host an oyster roast featuring specials on raw oysters and steamed oyster buckets. The event will  feature live music by The Ol 55’s.

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-352-9510, tavernandtable.com