Today
Cheesecake & Beer
What: A selection of four beers paired with specialty cheesecakes to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com
Friday
Coffee Brewing
What: Two-hour class where attendees will learn how to perfect their coffee routine with a guided coffee tasting that will provide context for your flavor preferences and explore the fundamentals of brewing.
When: 1-4 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Counter Culture Coffee, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 888-238-5282, bit.ly/2Bpqi8m
Saturday
Chocolate Tasting
What: A chocolate tasting experience to learn about fine craft chocolate, paired with sparkling wine.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Bar & Cocoa, 1111 Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $40
More Info: 843-732-4350, barandcocoa.com
Burgers & Brews
What: A collaborative dinner with Highland Brewing and Sesame Burgers featuring a special curated menu.
When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Sesame Burgers and Beer, 675 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-5553, sesameburgersandbeer.com
Sunday
Fleet Fest
What: Sixth annual FleetFest Oyster Roast featuring local oysters, brews, cocktails and more. The event will feature a DJ set and photo booth.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Fleet Landing, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-722-8100, fleetlanding.net
Cider & Crudo
What: A collaborative meal for guests to taste through six ciders from local Botanist & Barrel paired with small plates by Sushiwa Izakya.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St. , downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2I29FFH
Oyster Roast
What: Camp Happy Days will host its annual NASCAR Oyster Roast and Silent Auction, presented by the Fellowship Society of Charleston and will include additional food, games and raffles.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 17
Where: Fellowship Society of Charleston, 1035 Jenkins Road, Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-763-7644, bit.ly/2RN6Ck1
Monday
Meatless Monday
What: Semilla’s fifth installment of a vegetable-centered monthly pop-up menu of Mexican-inspired, mostly vegan and gluten-free options.
When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Semilla, 218 President St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3175, semillachs.com
Wednesday
Oysters on the Dock
What: Tavern & Table will host an oyster roast featuring specials on raw oysters and steamed oyster buckets. The event will feature live music by The Ol 55’s.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Tavern & Table, 100 Church St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-352-9510, tavernandtable.com