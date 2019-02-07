Today
Wine Dinner
What: Josephine Wine Bar’s first special dinner event featuring a three-course meal by chef Shaun Connolly paired with a natural wine selection from distributor Sour Grapes.
When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 64 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-974-4105, josephinewinebar.com
Friday
Coffee Pop-up
What: Local coffee and retail pop-up Sightsee will set up shop at menswear store Indigo & Cotton every Thursday through Saturday through the month of February serving up cold brew and pour over coffee from different specialty roasters each week.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: Indigo & Cotton, 79 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/sightseeshop
Saturday
Cork Shuckin’
What: Annual Cork Shuckin’ festival with local oysters, food trucks, beer, Deep Water Vineyard and Firefly Distillery tastings and live music by TrickKnee and Well Charged.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $5
More Info: 843-559-6867, bit.ly/2RuSufh
Winter Wine Fest
What: Charleston Wine Festivals will host its inaugural Winter Wine Festival featuring more than 50 wines, a selection of beer and music by DJ Qtip. Tickets will include entry, entertainment, a souvenir acrylic wine glass and all samples. Food will also be available for purchase.
When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$60
More Info: charlestonwinefestivals.com/winter
Oysters on the Point
What: A once-a-month winter series featuring locally steamed oysters and a wide selection of other dishes, live music, a bloody mary bar, beer and local art vendors.
When: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marine, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5
More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonharborresort.com
Oyster Roast
What: Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue's annual fundraising oyster roast featuring all-you-can-eat oysters, hot dogs and fish stew. The event will also have a live band, T-shirt giveaways and a jump castle.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: The Big Tin at 1424 Hennessy St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-883-9944, sullivansisland-sc.com
Sunday
Oyster Roast
What: Home Team BBQ’s winter oyster roast and pig pickin’ featuring all-you-can-eat steamed oysters, a whole hog barbecue and live music by Ashes of Old Ways.
When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-225-7427, hometeambbq.com
Kitchen Takeover
What: Chef Will Lacy of Driftwood Pantry will take over the goat. sheep. cow. kitchen for its inaugural installment of its Sunday Supper series. The menu will feature wild game and seafood in honor of the SEWE Festival.
When: 4-8 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: goat. sheep. cow North, 804 Meeting St., Ste. 102, Charleston
More Info: 843-203-3118, goatsheepcow.com
Wednesday
Galentine’s Day
What: Celebrate Galentine’s Day with friends by joining in Parcel 32’s evening of cocktails, petit fours, champagne and chocolate specials.
When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: The Parlour at Parcel 32, 442 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3474, parcel32.com/the-parlour