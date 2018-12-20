Today
Wine Tasting
What: A tastings of wines from around the world with entry price going to any bottle purchased.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: Elliotborough Mini Bar, 18 Percy St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: facebook.com/elliotboroughminibar
Guest Bartender
What: Stems & Skins will welcome guest bartender Xan McLaughlin of The Park Cafe and Wiki Wiki Sandbar to serve up holiday beverages, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit Bread + Butter.
When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 20
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-805-4809, stemsandskins.com
Friday
Candlelight Dinner
What: A holiday dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s cookbook published in 1847 and a self-guided tour of the house museum in its holiday decor.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Pubfare Pop-Up
What: Pubfare will set up shop at Charles Towne Fermentory with its double patty burgers.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-641-0421, chsfermentory.com
Spanglish
What: Cuban fare pop-up Spanglish will take over The Daily with its empanadas, croquettes, ceviche and more.
When: 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 21
Where: The Daily, 652-B King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-619-0151, shopthedaily.com
Dinner Cruise
What: A holiday dinner cruise with live music from The Plantation Singers, a gourmet buffet and a two-hour cruise through the Charleston harbor aboard the Carolina Queen.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 21-22
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Saturday
Queso Fountain
What: Local food truck Rebel Taqueria will now set up shop at Workshop to bring a weekend brunch with a queso fountain as its centerpiece.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-619-0104, rebeltaqueria.com
Champagne Wishes
What: An evening of champagne and caviar with Stem & Skins and McCarus Beverage Company, including the wines of Raphael Bereche, Cedric Bouchard, Marie Courtin and Christophe Mignon.
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Various
More Info: 843-805-4809, stemsandskins.com
Sunday
Pajama Brunch
What: Triangle Char and Bar will host a special holiday brunch where guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday PJs. Brunch will include food and drink specials and holiday music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Triangle Char and Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, downtown Charleston
Price: Varies.
More Info: 843-377-1300, trianglecharandbar.com
Holiday Wines
What: A tasting of holiday-inspired wines.
When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com/exchange