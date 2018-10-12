Today
Wine Tasting
What: Join Kate from Grassroots Wine for an educational Italian wine tasting.
When: 2-11 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Savannah Highway, Ste. B, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2IR79il
Friday
Espresso at Home
What: Counter Culture Coffee will lead a class on the variables that impact brewing espresso and how to employ those to master making espresso at home. The event will also feature latte art practice and a Counter Culture trial subscription.
When: 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Counter Culture Coffee Training Center, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 888-238-5282, counterculturecoffee.com
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on the wines of Spain.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
RumRootz
What: Third annual RumRootz celebration of rum and rum cocktails. Attendees can sample ten rum cocktails paired with Caribbean food and are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume of a pirate costume.
When: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: rumrootz.com
Chocolate Tasting
What: A one-and-a-half-hour chocolate tasting featuring more than 25 chocolates. The event is BYOB and guests will receive a Cocoa Academic Packet incorporating cocoa information, tasting tips and more.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Cocoa Academic, 6185 Rivers Ave., Ste. J, North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-494-8464, cocoaacademic.com
Sunday
Jazz Brunch
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy at Hampton Park for a morning of food truck fare from Roti Rolls, Brunch Holiday and Kay’s Southern Gourmet, jazz music by Asa Holgate and beer, wine and mimosas from MIX Charleston.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info:843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Food Trucks For Florence
What: A food truck rodeo to benefit the victims of hurricane Florence including fare from Holy City Cupcakes, Jonny Poppers, Happy Thai, Kystyna’s Polish Food, Samira’s Gyros, JB’s Buck List and much more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com
Oyster & Pig Roast
What: Home Team BBQ’s semi-annual Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin’ event featuring an all-you-can-eat oyster bar, whole hog barbecue, $5 limited edition brews from Commonhouse Aleworks and live music by Travelin’ Kine.
When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 404-815-9327, hometeambbq.com
Monday
Farmstead Pop-Up
What: Farmstead Co. will host pop-up dinner services at The Daily every Monday and Thursday through October featuring dishes from owner and master butcher Blair Machado’s whole animal butchery program alongside in-season vegetables and seafood from local purveyors.
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: The Daily, 652 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-619-0151, bit.ly/2IUFlcA
Tuesday
Harvest Dinner
What: An all-inclusive five-course fine dining experience with wine pairings by executive chef Vince Dodson and live music by guitarist Keith Miller.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Planters Walk Clubhouse, 201 Planters Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: $75
More Info: 843-471-4580, bit.ly/2yeVplk
Wednesday
Wine Stroll
What: The return of Fall Garden Strolls and Wine Tastings at Middleton Place where guests can sip old and new world wines and stroll through a different garden location each week. Strolls will continue every Wednesday through Nov. 14.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org