Fall Garden Strolls

Fall Garden Strolls and Wine Tastings are back at Middleton Place starting Wednesday Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. File/Provided

 File/Provided

Today

Wine Tasting

What: Join Kate from Grassroots Wine for an educational Italian wine tasting.

When: 2-11 p.m. Oct. 18

Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Savannah Highway, Ste. B, Charleston

More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2IR79il

Friday

Espresso at Home

What: Counter Culture Coffee will lead a class on the variables that impact brewing espresso and how to employ those to master making espresso at home. The event will also feature latte art practice and a Counter Culture trial subscription.

When: 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Counter Culture Coffee Training Center, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 888-238-5282, counterculturecoffee.com

Saturday

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on the wines of Spain.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

RumRootz  

What: Third annual RumRootz celebration of rum and rum cocktails. Attendees can sample ten rum cocktails paired with Caribbean food and are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume of a pirate costume.

When: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: rumrootz.com

Chocolate Tasting

What: A one-and-a-half-hour chocolate tasting featuring more than 25 chocolates. The event is BYOB and guests will receive a Cocoa Academic Packet incorporating cocoa information, tasting tips and more.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Cocoa Academic, 6185 Rivers Ave., Ste. J, North Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-494-8464, cocoaacademic.com

Sunday

Jazz Brunch

What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy at Hampton Park for a morning of food truck fare from Roti Rolls, Brunch Holiday and Kay’s Southern Gourmet, jazz music by Asa Holgate and beer, wine and mimosas from MIX Charleston.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info:843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org

Food Trucks For Florence 

What: A food truck rodeo to benefit the victims of hurricane Florence including fare from Holy City Cupcakes, Jonny Poppers, Happy Thai, Kystyna’s Polish Food, Samira’s Gyros, JB’s Buck List and much more.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com

Oyster & Pig Roast 

What: Home Team BBQ’s semi-annual Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin’ event featuring an all-you-can-eat oyster bar, whole hog barbecue, $5 limited edition brews from Commonhouse Aleworks and live music by Travelin’ Kine.

When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 404-815-9327, hometeambbq.com

Monday

Farmstead Pop-Up 

What: Farmstead Co. will host pop-up dinner services at The Daily every Monday and Thursday through October featuring dishes from owner and master butcher Blair Machado’s whole animal butchery program alongside in-season vegetables and seafood from local purveyors.

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: The Daily, 652 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-619-0151, bit.ly/2IUFlcA

Tuesday

Harvest Dinner

What: An all-inclusive five-course fine dining experience with wine pairings by executive chef Vince Dodson and live music by guitarist Keith Miller.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Planters Walk Clubhouse, 201 Planters Blvd., Goose Creek

Price: $75

More Info: 843-471-4580, bit.ly/2yeVplk

Wednesday

Wine Stroll 

What: The return of Fall Garden Strolls and Wine Tastings at Middleton Place where guests can sip old and new world wines and stroll through a different garden location each week. Strolls will continue every Wednesday through Nov. 14.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org