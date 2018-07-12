Today
N. Charleston Market
What: Weekly farmer’s market offering fresh, locally grown produce and featuring food trucks, art and craft vendors, specialty foods, kid’s activities and live music.
When: 3-7 p.m. July 12
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Place E, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Friday
Gose Release
What: Release party for “Way Out There,” a hibiscus gose created by Blue Ion Outpost and Holy City Brewing.
When: 5-9 p.m. July 13
Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-5623, holycitybrewing.com
Tamashii Pop-Up
What: Japanese soul food-inspired food truck Tamashii will set up shop at Munkle Brewing.
When: 5-9 p.m. July 13
Where: Munkle Brewing, 1513 Meeting Street Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-789-3109, munklebrewing.com
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will talk about the wine region of Burgundy, France. Food and beverage discount is available during registration.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 14, 21; 2-3 p.m. July 29
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange/events
Fete Fromage
What: In honor of Bastille Day, Goat. Sheep. Cow. will celebrate with French-inspired champagne and small plates.
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 14
Where: Goat. Sheep. Cow., 804 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $12 and under food items
More Info: 843-203-3118, goatsheepcow.com
Bands, Burgers, Brews
What: Annual showcase of live music from Thomas Champagne & Friends, Moondog and The Folly Pirates Over 40, select craft beers and burger samples.
When: 1-4 p.m. July 14
Where: The Lookout Pavilion, Charleston Harbor Resort, 20 Patriot Point, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonharborresort.com
Pig Roast
What: Morgan Creek Grill will host a pig roast featuring live music by Will Ness Duo.
When: Noon food starts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. music July 14
Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
Price: $15 per plate
More Info: 843-886-8980, facebook.com/morgancreek
Sunday
World Cup Brunch
What: Broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final alongside a special brunch menu for the occasion.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15
Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-779-0810, Charleston.pourtaproom.com
Jazz Brunch Cruise
What: Live jazz music and a brunch buffet from Dish and Design Catering, including Lowcountry favorites, local coffee and fresh orange juice aboard the Carolina Queen.
When: 11 a.m. boarding; cruise 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 15
Where: Charleston Harbour Tours, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Taste of the Alps
What: An exploration of five artisans wines from Savioe, Jura and neighboring regions of France with experts from Merrow’s Garden and Crus and Cava.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 15
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events
Tuesday
Get Lit Club
What: Itinerate Literate’s Get Lit book and wine club will meet to discuss "Mem" by Bethany Morrow and have a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book
When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 17
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4439 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-509-4648, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Beer & Cupcake
What: Ghost Monkey Brewery and Cupcake DownSouth will partner for a "Girls Pint Out" event with beer and cupcake pairings.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 17
Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-352-3462, bit.ly/2MUFqy3
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market is held.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 3.
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Pints for Pride
What: Special divas trivia night with a portion of each drink purchase going to Charleston Pride. Get there early to hear about volunteer opportunities at 5 p.m.
When: 5-9 p.m. July 18
Where: Cooper River Brewing Co., 2201 Mechanic St., Charleston
More Info: 843-405-7979, cooperriverbrewing.com
Anniversary Party
What: 82 Queen will be celebrating its 36th anniversary with a garden party featuring unlimited beer and wine, curated hors d’oeuvres and live music from jazz band Lyndsey Moyihan Trio. A portion of the sales will benefit the Goodwill Culinary Kick-Start Program.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 18
Where: 82 Queen, 82 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $99-$119
More Info: 919-455-5421, 82queen.com