82 Queen garden

 Provided

Today

N. Charleston Market

What: Weekly farmer’s market offering fresh, locally grown produce and featuring food trucks, art and craft vendors, specialty foods, kid’s activities and live music.

When: 3-7 p.m. July 12

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Place E, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Friday

Gose Release

What: Release party for “Way Out There,” a hibiscus gose created by Blue Ion Outpost and Holy City Brewing.

When: 5-9 p.m. July 13

Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-5623, holycitybrewing.com

Tamashii Pop-Up

What: Japanese soul food-inspired food truck Tamashii will set up shop at Munkle Brewing.

When: 5-9 p.m. July 13

Where: Munkle Brewing, 1513 Meeting Street Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-789-3109, munklebrewing.com

Saturday

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will talk about the wine region of Burgundy, France. Food and beverage discount is available during registration.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 14, 21; 2-3 p.m. July 29

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange/events

Fete Fromage

What: In honor of Bastille Day, Goat. Sheep. Cow. will celebrate with French-inspired champagne and small plates.

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 14

Where: Goat. Sheep. Cow., 804 Meeting St., Charleston

Price: $12 and under food items

More Info: 843-203-3118, goatsheepcow.com

Bands, Burgers, Brews

What: Annual showcase of live music from Thomas Champagne & Friends, Moondog and The Folly Pirates Over 40, select craft beers and burger samples.

When: 1-4 p.m. July 14

Where: The Lookout Pavilion, Charleston Harbor Resort, 20 Patriot Point, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonharborresort.com

Pig Roast

What: Morgan Creek Grill will host a pig roast featuring live music by Will Ness Duo.

When: Noon food starts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. music July 14

Where: Morgan Creek Grill, 80 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

Price: $15 per plate

More Info: 843-886-8980, facebook.com/morgancreek

Sunday

World Cup Brunch

What: Broadcast of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final alongside a special brunch menu for the occasion.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15

Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-779-0810, Charleston.pourtaproom.com

Jazz Brunch Cruise

What: Live jazz music and a brunch buffet from Dish and Design Catering, including Lowcountry favorites, local coffee and fresh orange juice aboard the Carolina Queen.

When: 11 a.m. boarding; cruise 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 15

Where: Charleston Harbour Tours, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Taste of the Alps

What: An exploration of five artisans wines from Savioe, Jura and neighboring regions of France with experts from Merrow’s Garden and Crus and Cava.

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 15

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events

Tuesday

Get Lit Club

What: Itinerate Literate’s Get Lit book and wine club will meet to discuss "Mem" by Bethany Morrow and have a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book

When: 6-8:30 p.m. July 17

Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4439 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-509-4648, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Beer & Cupcake 

What: Ghost Monkey Brewery and Cupcake DownSouth will partner for a "Girls Pint Out" event with beer and cupcake pairings.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 17

Where: Ghost Monkey Brewery, 522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-352-3462, bit.ly/2MUFqy3

Wednesday

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market is held.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 3.

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Pints for Pride

What: Special divas trivia night with a portion of each drink purchase going to Charleston Pride. Get there early to hear about volunteer opportunities at 5 p.m.

When: 5-9 p.m. July 18

Where: Cooper River Brewing Co., 2201 Mechanic St., Charleston

More Info: 843-405-7979, cooperriverbrewing.com

Anniversary Party

What: 82 Queen will be celebrating its 36th anniversary with a garden party featuring unlimited beer and wine, curated hors d’oeuvres and live music from jazz band Lyndsey Moyihan Trio. A portion of the sales will benefit the Goodwill Culinary Kick-Start Program.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 18

Where: 82 Queen, 82 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $99-$119

More Info: 919-455-5421, 82queen.com