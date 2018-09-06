Today
Biscuit Month
What: Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit will celebrate National Biscuit Month with a special birthday party pack using confetti and shortcake biscuits. All sales will be donated to The Birthday Party Project.
When: Business hours through Sept. 30
Where: Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, 476 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-577-8900, calliesbiscuits.com
Saturday
Coffee Cupping
What: Coffee roastery Onyx Coffee Lab will host a pop-up at the Gibbes with an exclusive cupping followed by a lecture with Onyx’s head trainer about their unique approach to sourcing coffee and their philosophy on taste.
When: 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-779-0550, bit.ly/2PSFiBo
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. To kick off the series, this class will focus on viticulture and vinification.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Bottle Release
What: Pawley’s Island Brewing will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with a debut of six new beers, a giveaway of commemorative anniversary pint glasses and the release of their first bottle.
When: 2-6 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Pawleys Island Brewing Co., 2668 Industrial Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-9292, pawleysislandbrewing.com
Meet the Brewer
What: Meet Munkle’s head brewer Joe Bowden for a chat to learn more about the brewing process and how the traditional Belgian-style brews are made.
When: 2-10 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Munkle Brewing, 1513 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-789-3109, munklebrewing.com
Sunday
Jazz Brunch
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a special brunch with food truck fare options from Roti Rolls, The Waffle Connection and Kay’s Southern Gourmet available for purchase along with beer, wine and mimosas. The event will also feature jazz music by guitarist Duda Lucena.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org