Pawlys Island Brewing Co.
Buy Now

Pawleys Island Brewing Co. will celebrate its first anniversary with a debut of six new beers and its first bottle on Saturday, Sept. 8. File/Wade Spees/Staff

 File/Wade Spees/Staff

Today

Biscuit Month

What: Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit will celebrate National Biscuit Month with a special birthday party pack using confetti and shortcake biscuits. All sales will be donated to The Birthday Party Project.

When: Business hours through Sept. 30

Where: Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, 476 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-577-8900, calliesbiscuits.com

Saturday

Coffee Cupping

What: Coffee roastery Onyx Coffee Lab will host a pop-up at the Gibbes with an exclusive cupping followed by a lecture with Onyx’s head trainer about their unique approach to sourcing coffee and their philosophy on taste.

When: 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-779-0550, bit.ly/2PSFiBo

Somm School

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. To kick off the series, this class will focus on viticulture and vinification.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Bottle Release

What: Pawley’s Island Brewing will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with a debut of six new beers, a giveaway of commemorative anniversary pint glasses and the release of their first bottle.

When: 2-6 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Pawleys Island Brewing Co., 2668 Industrial Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-9292, pawleysislandbrewing.com

Meet the Brewer

What: Meet Munkle’s head brewer Joe Bowden for a chat to learn more about the brewing process and how the traditional Belgian-style brews are made.

When: 2-10 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Munkle Brewing, 1513 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-789-3109, munklebrewing.com

Sunday

Jazz Brunch

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a special brunch with food truck fare options from Roti Rolls, The Waffle Connection and Kay’s Southern Gourmet available for purchase along with beer, wine and mimosas. The event will also feature jazz music by guitarist Duda Lucena.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org