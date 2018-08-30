Today
Tap Takeover
What: Allagash Brewing Co. will take over the bar at Closed for Business with seven curated beers, including the newest brew, Coolship Red, a beer fermented in raspberries.
When: 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 30
Where: Closed for Business, 453 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-8466, closed4business.com
Little Miss Ha
What: Pop-up dinner from Vietnamese-inspired Little Miss Ha. Dining is first-come, first-served and take out will be available.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: The Daily, 652 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ln6yof
Blues & BBQ Cruise
What: Music by Shrimp City Slim and a barbecue buffet by Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen every Thursday.
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston
Price: $46
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Friday
Food Truck Friday
What: The Ponds will host nine local food trucks, including Just Eat This, Bked, Greekin Out and more. The event will feature singer/guitarist Cat Strickland and kids activities.
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-900-8556, thepondsliving.com
Pub Fare
What: Grab a cider from Ship’s Wheel Hard Cider and a burger from Pub Fare as they host a dual pop-up. The event will feature live music in the courtyard and a preview of an upcoming flavor release from Ship’s Wheel Hard Cider.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Kudu Coffee & Craft Beer, 4 Vanderhorst st., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-7186, kuducoffeeandcraftbeer.com
Fall Wines
What: A look ahead to this year’s fall wines with a tasting of a variety of wines that pair well with the transition from summer to fall weather. The tasting will also include cheese plates.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Cellar Experience, 1662 Savannah Highway, Ste. 150A, Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-779-7894, cellarexperience.com
Surf & Turf Shabbat
What: Part of a monthly dinner series open to the community including an open bar and inspirational Shabbat spirit.
When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue, 182 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-577-6599, bsbisynagogue.com
Saturday
Farmers Market
What: The Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market features local farmers and vendors, including Green Grocer, Big Kick Coffee, Tarvin Seafood and more.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events
Filipino Fare
What: Lola’s Lumpia Food Truck will be serving up its Filipino cuisine at its pop-up at Commonhouse Aleworks.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Commonhouse Aleworks, 4831 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-471-1400, commonhousealeworks.com
Sunday
Wine & Cheese Cruise
What: Explore the waterways in Folly Beach at sunset aboard the Tideline. The cruise will include light appetizers and a cheese spread. Guests are asked to bring their preferred beverage. Additional wine and cheese sunset cruises will run through Nov. 10.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Tideline Tours, 66 West 9th St. Ext., Folly Beach
Price: $50
More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com
Tuesday
Wine Tasting
What: Weekly wine tastings focusing on varying regions of France or a French Winemaker.
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Bistro A Vin, 40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 864-360-5848, bistroavin.com
Wednesday
Bourbon Night
What: Evening of drink specials using Boone’s Bourbon and live music from Tyler Boone.
When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-2636, barmashchs.com